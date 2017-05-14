﻿
BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Complete winners list - LIVE UPDATES

Find out who scooped the awards at this year’s ceremony!

Sophie Hamilton

It’s the BAFTA TV Awards tonight! Time for the stars to put on their most glamourous attire and walk the red carpet, before discovering if they have won their category at the prestigious awards. The ceremony is on BBC1 from 8pm tonight from London’s Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins.

This year’s BAFTAs are expected to be dominated by The Crown which has a huge five nominations, including Best Female Performance for Claire Foy, Best Supporting Actor nominations for Jared Harris and John Lithgow, and Best Supporting Actress for Vanessa Kirby. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is up for Best Actor for The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses along with Robbie Coltrane, was has been nominated for National Treasure.

Claire Foy in The Crown

So who will be taking home the coveted prizes? We'll be updating the list of nominees below with all the results from the TV BAFTA Awards, (categories being updated live as winners are announced). So keep checking back! Here's the full 2017 BAFTA shortlist...

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar – Murdered By My Father  - WINNER
Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses
Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure

 

Leading actress

Claire Foy – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Thirteen
Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW
Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley  - WINNER

 

Benedict Cumberbatch is up for an award at Sundays BAFTAs

 

Supporting actor

 Daniel Mays – Line of Duty                                                                                                                                                                

Jared Harris – The Crown
John Lithgow – The Crown
Tom Hollander – The Night Manager  - WINNER

 

Supporting actress

Nicola Walker – Last Tango in Halifax
Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy  - WINNER

 

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre's Big Show  - WINNER

 

Female performance in a comedy programme

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Shakespeare
Lesley Manville – Mum
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag  - WINNER
Olivia Colman – Fleabag

 

Male performance in a comedy programme

Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing
David Mitchell – Upstart Crow
Harry Enfield – The Windsors
Steve Coogan – The Scissored Isle  - WINNER

 

Single drama

Aberfan: The Green Hollow
Damilola, Our Loved Boy  - WINNER
Murdered By My Father
NW

 

Mini-series

The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses
National Treasure  - WINNER
The Secret
The Witness for the Prosecution

 

Drama series

The Crown
The Durrells
Happy Valley  - WINNER
War and Peace

 

International

The Night Of
American Crime Story – The People Vs OJ Simpson  - WINNER
Stranger Things
Transparent

 

Factual series

24 Hours in Police Custody
Exodus: Our Journey to Europe  - WINNER
Kids on the Edge
The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment

 

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale  - WINNER
Hollyoaks

 

Specialist factual

Alan Bennett’s Diaries
Attenborough’s Life That Glows
Grayson Perry’s All Man
Planet Earth II  - WINNER

 

Single documentary

Behind Closed Doors
Hillsborough  - WINNER
How to Die: Simon’s Choice
Hypernormalisation

 

Features

The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs
The Great British Bake Off
Travel Man: 48 Hours In…
Who Do You Think You Are?  - WINNER

 

Reality and constructed factual

First Dates
Muslims Like Us  - WINNER
The Real Marigold Hotel
The Secret Life of Five Years Olds

 

Current affairs

Inside Obama's White House
Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed – Panorama  - WINNER
Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks – This World
Unarmed Black Male – This Wordld

 

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Brexit Day One
BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests
Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City
Victoria Derbyshire  - WINNER

 

Sport

The Open  - WINNER
2016 Rio Olympics
Rio 2016 Paralympics
Six Nations – England V Wales

 

Live event

The Centenary of the Battle of The Somme: Thiepval
Shakespeare Live! From the RSC
Stand Up to Cancer
The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration  - WINNER

Entertainment programme

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway   - WINNER                                                                                                                          

Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing

 

Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe  - WINNER
Cunk on Shakespeare
The Last Leg
Taskmaster

 

Virgin TV’s Must See Moment

Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards
The Late Late Show with James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
Line of Duty: Urgent Exit Required
Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguna Chase  - WINNER
Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style
Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins

 

Scripted Comedy

Fleabag

Flowers

Camping

People Just Do Nothing  - WINNER

 

BAFTA Fellowship Award

Joanna Lumley -  WINNER

 

Special Award

Nick Fraser  - WINNER

