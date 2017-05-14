BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Complete winners list - LIVE UPDATES Find out who scooped the awards at this year’s ceremony!

It’s the BAFTA TV Awards tonight! Time for the stars to put on their most glamourous attire and walk the red carpet, before discovering if they have won their category at the prestigious awards. The ceremony is on BBC1 from 8pm tonight from London’s Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins.

This year’s BAFTAs are expected to be dominated by The Crown which has a huge five nominations, including Best Female Performance for Claire Foy, Best Supporting Actor nominations for Jared Harris and John Lithgow, and Best Supporting Actress for Vanessa Kirby. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is up for Best Actor for The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses along with Robbie Coltrane, was has been nominated for National Treasure.

Claire Foy in The Crown

So who will be taking home the coveted prizes? We'll be updating the list of nominees below with all the results from the TV BAFTA Awards, (categories being updated live as winners are announced). So keep checking back! Here's the full 2017 BAFTA shortlist...

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar – Murdered By My Father - WINNER

Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses

Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure

Leading actress

Claire Foy – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Thirteen

Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW

Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley - WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch is up for an award at Sundays BAFTAs

Supporting actor

Daniel Mays – Line of Duty

Jared Harris – The Crown

John Lithgow – The Crown

Tom Hollander – The Night Manager - WINNER

Supporting actress

Nicola Walker – Last Tango in Halifax

Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre's Big Show - WINNER

Female performance in a comedy programme

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Shakespeare

Lesley Manville – Mum

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag - WINNER

Olivia Colman – Fleabag

Male performance in a comedy programme

Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing

David Mitchell – Upstart Crow

Harry Enfield – The Windsors

Steve Coogan – The Scissored Isle - WINNER

Single drama

Aberfan: The Green Hollow

Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER

Murdered By My Father

NW

Mini-series

The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses

National Treasure - WINNER

The Secret

The Witness for the Prosecution

Drama series

The Crown

The Durrells

Happy Valley - WINNER

War and Peace

International

The Night Of

American Crime Story – The People Vs OJ Simpson - WINNER

Stranger Things

Transparent

Factual series

24 Hours in Police Custody

Exodus: Our Journey to Europe - WINNER

Kids on the Edge

The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale - WINNER

Hollyoaks

Specialist factual

Alan Bennett’s Diaries

Attenborough’s Life That Glows

Grayson Perry’s All Man

Planet Earth II - WINNER

Single documentary

Behind Closed Doors

Hillsborough - WINNER

How to Die: Simon’s Choice

Hypernormalisation

Features

The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs

The Great British Bake Off

Travel Man: 48 Hours In…

Who Do You Think You Are? - WINNER

Reality and constructed factual

First Dates

Muslims Like Us - WINNER

The Real Marigold Hotel

The Secret Life of Five Years Olds

Current affairs

Inside Obama's White House

Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed – Panorama - WINNER

Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks – This World

Unarmed Black Male – This Wordld

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Brexit Day One

BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests

Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City

Victoria Derbyshire - WINNER

Sport

The Open - WINNER

2016 Rio Olympics

Rio 2016 Paralympics

Six Nations – England V Wales

Live event

The Centenary of the Battle of The Somme: Thiepval

Shakespeare Live! From the RSC

Stand Up to Cancer

The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration - WINNER

Entertainment programme

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - WINNER

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe - WINNER

Cunk on Shakespeare

The Last Leg

Taskmaster

Virgin TV’s Must See Moment

Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

Line of Duty: Urgent Exit Required

Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguna Chase - WINNER

Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style

Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins

Scripted Comedy

Fleabag

Flowers

Camping

People Just Do Nothing - WINNER

BAFTA Fellowship Award

Joanna Lumley - WINNER

Special Award

Nick Fraser - WINNER