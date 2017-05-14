BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Complete winners list - LIVE UPDATES

Sophie Hamilton
It’s the BAFTA TV Awards 2017! We have the complete winners list for you as results are announced on Sunday evening live from London’s Royal Festival Hall
It’s the BAFTA TV Awards tonight! Time for the stars to put on their most glamourous attire and walk the red carpet, before discovering if they have won their category at the prestigious awards. The ceremony is on BBC1 from 8pm tonight from London’s Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins.
This year’s BAFTAs are expected to be dominated by The Crown which has a huge five nominations, including Best Female Performance for Claire Foy, Best Supporting Actor nominations for Jared Harris and John Lithgow, and Best Supporting Actress for Vanessa Kirby. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is up for Best Actor for The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses along with Robbie Coltrane, was has been nominated for National Treasure.
Claire Foy in The Crown
So who will be taking home the coveted prizes? We'll be updating the list of nominees below with all the results from the TV BAFTA Awards, (categories being updated live as winners are announced). So keep checking back! Here's the full 2017 BAFTA shortlist...
Leading actor
Adeel Akhtar – Murdered By My Father - WINNER
Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses
Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure
Leading actress
Claire Foy – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Thirteen
Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW
Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley - WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch is up for an award at Sundays BAFTAs
Supporting actor
Daniel Mays – Line of Duty
Jared Harris – The Crown
John Lithgow – The Crown
Tom Hollander – The Night Manager - WINNER
Supporting actress
Nicola Walker – Last Tango in Halifax
Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER
Entertainment performance
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre's Big Show - WINNER
Female performance in a comedy programme
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Shakespeare
Lesley Manville – Mum
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag - WINNER
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Male performance in a comedy programme
Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing
David Mitchell – Upstart Crow
Harry Enfield – The Windsors
Steve Coogan – The Scissored Isle - WINNER
Single drama
Aberfan: The Green Hollow
Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER
Murdered By My Father
NW
Mini-series
The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses
National Treasure - WINNER
The Secret
The Witness for the Prosecution
Drama series
The Crown
The Durrells
Happy Valley - WINNER
War and Peace
International
The Night Of
American Crime Story – The People Vs OJ Simpson - WINNER
Stranger Things
Transparent
Factual series
24 Hours in Police Custody
Exodus: Our Journey to Europe - WINNER
Kids on the Edge
The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale - WINNER
Hollyoaks
Specialist factual
Alan Bennett’s Diaries
Attenborough’s Life That Glows
Grayson Perry’s All Man
Planet Earth II - WINNER
Single documentary
Behind Closed Doors
Hillsborough - WINNER
How to Die: Simon’s Choice
Hypernormalisation
Features
The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs
The Great British Bake Off
Travel Man: 48 Hours In…
Who Do You Think You Are? - WINNER
Reality and constructed factual
First Dates
Muslims Like Us - WINNER
The Real Marigold Hotel
The Secret Life of Five Years Olds
Current affairs
Inside Obama's White House
Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed – Panorama - WINNER
Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks – This World
Unarmed Black Male – This Wordld
News coverage
Channel 4 News: Brexit Day One
BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests
Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City
Victoria Derbyshire - WINNER
Sport
The Open - WINNER
2016 Rio Olympics
Rio 2016 Paralympics
Six Nations – England V Wales
Live event
The Centenary of the Battle of The Somme: Thiepval
Shakespeare Live! From the RSC
Stand Up to Cancer
The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration - WINNER
Entertainment programme
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - WINNER
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe - WINNER
Cunk on Shakespeare
The Last Leg
Taskmaster
Virgin TV’s Must See Moment
Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards
The Late Late Show with James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
Line of Duty: Urgent Exit Required
Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguna Chase - WINNER
Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style
Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins
Scripted Comedy
Fleabag
Flowers
Camping
People Just Do Nothing - WINNER
BAFTA Fellowship Award
Joanna Lumley - WINNER
Special Award
Nick Fraser - WINNER