Going Live! host Sarah Greene steps into Holly Willoughby's shoes to present This Morning The TV star previously presented Going Live! with This Morning's Phillip Schofield

She was reunited with her Going Live! co-host Phillip Schofield earlier this year. And after impressing This Morning viewers with her presenting, Sarah Greene stepped into Holly Willoughby's shoes as she joined Rylan Clark-Neal to host Friday's episode of the ITV daytime show. The 58-year-old joked that she almost forgot to make it into the studios in the morning because she almost drowned in her bath - but luckily, Rylan sent a well-timed text which potentially prevented an incident.

Sarah Greene joined Rylan Clark-Neal to host Friday's This Morning

Recalling the previous night, Ryan told the viewers: "I actually, get a hold of this papers, I saved Sarah Greene's life last night, didn't I?" To which, Sarah replied: "I was having a bath quite late last night and I fell fast asleep. I suddenly heard my phone and a text message had come through and it woke me up with a start. I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I was about to disappear under the water!'"

Sarah continued: "I leapt out of the water to see who it was and it was Rylan saying, 'Are you awake darling?' I then said, 'Yes, I was awake, and only just alive, thanks to you!'" The TV star thanked him for potentially saving her life. The pair are currently filling in for Holly and Phillip as they enjoy their summer break.

Sarah, 58, joked that she almost forgot to make it into the studios

In April, Sarah delighted fans as she stepped in for Holly, who was unwell with a "sickness bug". It marked the first time Phillip and Sarah had presented together in more than 20 years. Sharing his delight at their reunion, 55-year-old Phillip tweeted: "Well nostalgia fans, as poor @hollywills is still not well... we're 'Going Live' on @thismorning with my co-host for the day." Sarah had told viewers: "I'm happy to keep Holly's seat warm while she's at home."