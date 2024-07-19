This Morning viewers share concern for star amid change to show

This Morning looked a little different on Friday morning as hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond presented the programme from outside the studio. Taking advantage of the sunny, warm weather London is having, the show moved the iconic blue sofa to the courtyard of Television Centre in White City.

The duo were joined by Gyles Brandreth and Isla Traquair to chat about the day's news stories – and fans were left wondering how Gyles was coping with the heat whilst donning a knit jumper.

© ITV Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond hosted the show outside

While Gyles is known for wearing novelty knitwear on the show and often delights viewers with his various funky patterns, some were worried about the star overheating in his jumper, which featured a shirt and tie pattern.

Taking to social media, one person penned: "How is Gyles not sweating buckets? #thismorning," while another concerned fan questioned: "Gyles in a jumper, how is he not melting? #ThisMorning."

A third person wrote: "Morning Gyles - a tad warm for a jumper," while another remarked: "I was just about to say 'very smart' because I thought you were wearing jumper shirt and tie! Now I see it’s an all in one. Still very smart but what happens if you get too warm?!"

Alison and Dermot emphasised just how hot the temperature was while opening the show. "Welcome to Friday's This Morning and the sun is shining in the TV centre," said Dermot.

© ITV Gyles Brandreth and Isla Traquair joined Alison and Dermot on Friday

Alison added: "Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees in London."

While Gyles, who is a fan-favourite on the show, didn't appear to be overheating in his jumper, the studio's relocation outdoors posed a different problem for his colleague, Isla.

The Scottish journalist, who was wearing a short, blue summer dress, was a little worried about having a wardrobe malfunction.

© ITV Viewers questioned how Gyles was coping with the heat in a knitted jumper

In response to Alison asking if she liked the show's new location, Isla said: "I haven't had the problem of my dress blowing up before."

Alison joked: "We'll keep the shots high!"

The show's move to the courtyard isn't the only change recently as both Dermot and Alison have hosted the programme all week, instead of just their usual Friday slot.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard normally present the programme from Monday to Thursday but are enjoying some time off over the summer.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd are away from the show until September

Until September, an array of presenters will fill in for Cat and Ben, including Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Rylan Clark, Rochelle Humes, Siân Welby and Joel Dommett.

The main hosts are expected to return on 2 September.

This Morning's editor, Martin Frizell, said of the summer line-up: "Viewers will not want to miss a moment this summer! The shows will be packed and whatever the weather, the team in front of the cameras and behind will deliver plenty of content to keep the nation smiling. I'm delighted Alison and Dermot are kicking things off and together with our brilliant family of hosts - made up of the biggest names in TV - they will be serving up really exciting content on Britain's biggest daytime show."