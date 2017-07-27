Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane reunite 20 years after filming Hollywood epic

It's been 20 years since they became household names after filming Hollywood epic Titanic. And this week, fans of the movie were delighted to see Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Billy Zane all reunite in St Tropez. The actors looked in great spirits as they attended a party for Leonardo’s environmental foundation, with Billy taking to his Instagram page to document their reunion. In the caption, he jokingly wrote: "Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure… @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn."

Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure.. @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn A post shared by Billy Zane (@billyzane) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one saying: "LOVE IT!!! My three favourite people together again." Another remarked: "This is the best Instagram of all time oh my gosh!!!" A third post read: "Happy reunion! You all look great!" One follower shared: "How wonderful you three!! Love seeing you guys back together.....saving icebergs." Another added: "Oh my gosh, this just made my day! Haha I love it!!"

Titanic was released in 1997 and went on to achieve critical success. The movie was nominated for an impressive fourteen Academy Awards, and took accolades for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography. Leonardo and Kate's career also sky-rocketed, and they quickly became one of the most loved on-screen pairings in Hollywood. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Titanic co-stars - who played star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose - were auctioning the chance to have a private dinner with them at the star-studded event. The money raised by the winner of the special prize will go to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which aims to aid environmental issues. The dinner, which will take place in October or November in New York City, will give the winner of the auction free reign on where they would like to dine with the pair.