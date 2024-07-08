Leonardo DiCaprio shares rare tribute following loss of beloved Titanic colleague

Leonardo DiCaprio has paid tribute to Titanic producer, Jon Landau, following his death over the weekend. In an official statement, he said: "Jon was an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic soul, who wanted to create nothing but a positive impact on anyone or anything approached.

"His legacy and leadership will live on forever. My condolences are with his entire family. Rest in peace; you will be deeply missed."

© Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio called Jon Landau "an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic soul"

Jon's sister Tina confirmed his death on social media over the weekend. "My heart is broken but also bursting with pride & gratitude for his most extraordinary life, and the love and gifts he gave me - and all who knew him or his films," she told fans.

Jon, who also produced the Avatar franchise and worked closely with James Cameron, passed away aged 63, following a 16-month battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Julie and their sons Jamie and Jodie.

© Getty Jon Landau, Gloria Stewart, Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane and Frances Fisher pictured at the 1998 Golden Globes

Following the announcement, Kate Winslet – Leonardo's dear friend and Titanic co-star – has honored the late producer. Speaking to Deadline, Kate called Jon "the kindest and best of men."

"He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people," she noted. "His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work. He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can't believe I am writing this, can't believe he is gone."

Titanic director James Cameron has also followed suit. Penning an emotional statement, he said: "The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau.

"His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.

© Getty Jon Landau famously produced Titanic and the Avatar franchise

"His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema," continued James.

"He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away."

© Getty James Cameron and Jon Landau

Alongside Titanic, Jon produced Campus Man (1987), Solaris (2002), and Alita: Battle Angel (2019) during his prestigious career. The Hollywood heavyweight also worked on the Avatar franchise, which is yet to release two more films in 2025 and 2029. Jon will likely receive posthumous credits when they land in theatres.