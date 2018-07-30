﻿
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Megan Barton-Hanson before her £25k glamour makeover

Her transformation started aged just 14

Philip Josse
Megan Barton-Hanson began her glamour transformation aged just 14, visiting a surgeon to have her ears pinned back, a close friend has revealed to HELLO! The 24-year-old Love Island star also underwent a rhinoplasty procedure, breast augmentation and received a course of lip fillers before entering the villa. The reality star also looks to have had extensive dental work, with veneers responsible for her a megawatt smile. Dr Munir Somji estimates that over the years, Megan has spent at least £25k on her new look. Take a look through the video for all the exclusive pictures of Megan before her her stunning transformation.

