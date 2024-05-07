Anne Hathaway's age-defying secrets after 20 years on our screens

When I was watching Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's new Amazon film, The Idea Of You, I (and everyone else watching, apparently) was struck by how incredible Anne looks.

The 41-year-old actress' youthful appearance inspired endless social media comments about how amazing she looks "for someone in her forties," followed by an equal number of responses demanding what people think a woman in their fourth decade "should" look like.

It made me wonder, at what age do we start telling people, "You look good for your age," rather than simply saying, "You look great"? I'm 34 – will I soon start hearing that I'm looking good for my age? I hope not!

The idea that Anne Hathaway looks 'good for her age' suggests that society believes women become hags the day they leave their thirties – but Anne, and countless others, prove this ageist discourse needs to leave the building, with the star saying herself, "Forty feels like a gift."

That said, as someone who has grown up with Anne Hathaway on my screen, from the Princess Diaries in 2001, to The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, Love and Other Drugs in 2010, and now, The Idea of You, it's clear to see that throughout the years, Anne has taken serious care of her skin to look as flawless today as she did as Mia Thermopolis in 2001.

Of course, as an A-Lister, Anne has the best facialists and makeup artists on hand to ensure she looks perfect at all times, but the 41-year-old has made changes to her lifestyle as she's aged to look after herself. "I feel better than I did in my twenties because I'm taking much better care of myself," she told People.

Read on for Anne's secrets to fresh and flawless skin… take notes!

© Getty Anne doesn't drink "In my thirties, I had to give up alcohol," the star told People. "I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't lead the life that I wanted while drinking." Anne has now been sober for over five years and said she doesn't plan to drink again until her kids, who are eight and four, have moved out.

© Getty She takes nutrition seriously "In my 40s I'm finding I have to support myself differently nutritionally," she told People. "I want to go back and talk to my 25-year-old self who felt like she didn't have to do anything and just be like, ‘Oh honey, honey, there's a whole other world out there and it tastes like an avocado.'"

© Getty A disciplined approach to skincare Anne's long-term facialist, Su-Man said of the star's skincare regime: "Anne is incredibly disciplined when it comes to her skin," adding that facial massage, SPF 30 and morning masking are key to her glowing complexion.



© Getty Luxury skincare As an ambassador for skincare brand Shiseido, it's no surprise that Anne, pictured here in 2001, has a strict skincare routine. She wrote on Instagram: "Skin is one of the most important investments you can make in your life and that we should never stop exploring our own potential—at any age." She shared that she favours the brand's Vital Perfection line, writing: "I didn't know there was skincare specifically designed for skin in its fifth decade. I’m thrilled to have that extra bit of support." The Vital Protection line was created to lift, sculpt and redensify mature skin, with ingredients designed to lessen the appearance of dark spots, claiming to be 'age defying.'

READ: The 'royal' skincare secret loved by Anne Hathaway's facialist