Maya Jama is a total bombshell with sensational beachy curls - get the look

Watching Love Island All Stars has us all wondering one thing - how does Maya Jama always get her hair to look so sensational in the hot South African sun? The TV presenter, 29, has become known for her iconic curls and we just know that it is the style we are all going to want to have in our arsenal as the summer months approach as it is the perfect style for taking from day to night.

Celebrity hairstylist Jay Birmingham has worked with an array of incredible stars ranging from Khloe Kardashian and Sofia Richie to Rochelle Humes and Eva Longoria. But we have to admit, we are just obsessed with the beachy waves he creates time and time again on the beautiful Maya Jama. Now, he tells HELLO! how to get the look.

© Instagram Maya's beachy look is iconic

"Maya is a dream to work with as she loves to try new styles and loves nothing more than gorgeous hair," Jay tells us. "The overall look for the evening depends on what look and feel we go for. However she loves a voluminous blow-dry, it definitely is a favourite."

© Instagram Get the look

Jay adds that he loves to create a gorgeous updo on Maya's stunning locks. "I love creating something a bit different and one of my favourite ever looks was Maya’s vintage, voluminous ponytail," he recalls. "Styled into a side parting, the hair was kept very sleek and full of fabulous shine with a subtle vintage wave implemented to the front right section – giving it a sense of uniqueness. The ponytail itself was full of voluminous curls and both of them partnered together was the perfect combination."

© Instagram Jay created a stunning curly ponytail on Maya

But topping it all has to be her beachy waves. Maya is known to wear her hair in long loose waves that have previously been pulled back into a ponytail or piled onto the top of her head for a stunning updo that transitions the look from day to night with minimal output. Jay lets us in on how he creates curls that never look frizzy and that last all day.

© Instagram Maya loves a beachy wave

"The secret to Maya’s iconic curls is a fabulous volumising shampoo and gorgeous texturizing spray – my two must-have products," he tells us. "When drying the hair, I opt for a big, bouncy blow-dry – focusing heat at the root and drying the hair up to achieve a real ‘lift’. I always use a large or extra large barrel brush in order to really create a beautiful bounce with gorgeous curls."

A texturising spray gives the hair the ability to grip so the style will last. Maya's looser curls can also be created at home using a curling wand with a narrow barrel if you are not as adept at coordinating a barrel brush to create bouncy curls. Mousse will be key in keeping this style in and ensuring that it doesn't drop or go limp as the day goes on.

© Instagram Jay reveals his go-to products that he uses on Maya

Jay also offers some tips for styling your hair in curls like Maya's that have got to survive hot climates. Take note as you look for inspiration for your summer holiday hairstyles this year. "When it comes to preventing fizz in the hot weather and preventing humidity, my go-to product is Color Wow 'Dream Coat Supernatural Spray', £21.60 – this is absolutely fantastic and something I use consistently on Maya’s hair. Being in so many different climates, this is vital and instantly looks in the hair preventing any frizz or flyaways."

He adds: "Another piece of advice is to ensure that hair is well conditioned, as this impacts when in a much hotter climate. Packing in the hydration is key and I use the Jay B 'Haircare Shampoo and 'Conditioner' to ensure her hair is full of nutrients and is as healthy as can be."

© Instagram Maya also loves an updo

Though Jay recommends some amazing products that are tried and tested to ensure Maya's hair looks amazing and lasts well, he does say that you shouldn't be tempted to go overboard on products when recreating her look. "I am always very careful not to overload Maya’s hair with product – her hair works incredibly well with a minimal amount of product and I always go with the ‘less is more’ approach," he says. "We always opt for products that aren’t too heavy, we don’t want to overload the hair too much."

Jay Birmingham's top tips and products for transforming the Maya Jama curls into an updo It’s all in the prep, preparation is key! To have an updo last the duration, the foundation of the style must be strong and provide a strong base. It’s important to use products that will work with the hair type, texture, and density as this will enhance and hold the hair correctly. As a hairdresser who deals with so many different hair types and textures, it’s important to evaluate products, experiment with them, and know what works for the individual. Jay uses... Color Wow 'Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish', £15.60 Color Wow 'Extreme Strength Dream Coat', £25.60 Ghd 'Curve Soft Curl Tong', £149.00

