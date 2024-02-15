PSA: Boots just dropped its £45 Love Island All Stars beauty box worth over £132 & I'm seriously impressed with it

Wednesday's episode of Love Island saw the girls enjoy a spa day ahead of their romantic Valentine's Day dates, courtesy of Boots' new £45 Love Island All Stars Beauty Box which has just dropped online.

After a month of seeing Georgia Steele's A* makeup and Molly Smith's flawless skin on my screen, I personally couldn't feel more in need of a glow-up, which is where the Boots bundle comes in. Retailing at £45, the Beauty Box is packed with villa favourites worth over £132, with everything from TikTok viral skincare products to makeup essentials. Shoppers can couple up with the beauty bundle for a limited time only, but is it worth the hype?

© ITV/Shutterstock The Islanders took part in a Galentine's pamper day

What's included in the Love Island Beauty Box?

The Beauty Box has a combination of full-size and mini beauty buys, and unlike some bundles, you get a great mix of products rather than being mainly focused on skincare or beauty.

One of the stand-out products is the viral Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream, which the Love Island girls were spotted using on their spa day out. It's probably one of the most hyped body creams around, but after trying it myself, I understand why it's a cult favourite. First of all - the smell. The gorgeous scent just screams summer, and the buttery texture soaks into the skin perfectly without feeling sticky. It's a 25ml tub included in the bundle, so it won't last forever, but it would be perfect for packing on your next holiday.

Another product that caught my attention is the 200ml St Tropez Gradual Tan. It's worth £18 when bought separately, so you're already getting more for your money, and it's a great opportunity to test out a new tan or stock up on your favourite.

You'll find other TikTok viral buys in the beauty box including a mini Benefit Bad Gal Mascara, a full-size Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, a Byoma Cream Jelly Cleanser (my favourite everyday cleanser, just FYI), and a KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick, which usually retails at £19.

© ITV/Shutterstock The Boots Beauty Box appeared on Wednesday's episode of Love Island

If you fancy a Love Island-inspired pamper night, you'll find plenty of bodycare goodies to help you on your way, including a full-size Soap & Glory Magnifi-Coco Body Scrub, a Garnier Ultimate Blends Liquid Conditioner and a Eucerin Dry Skin Intensive Lip Balm.

Full list of products you'll receive

Byoma Cream Jelly Cleanser 10ml

Real Techniques Orange Swirl Miracle Complexion Sponge

Benefit Funsize Bad Gal Mascara 3g

Cetaphil Daily Defence Moisturiser SPF 50+

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion 29ml

Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, 50ml

Soap & Glory Magnificoco Body Scrub 300ml

The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum 30ml

Boots Ponybands Thick Brown

Boots Two-Pack Holo Rectangle Jaw Clips

Eucerin Dry Skin Intensive Lip Balm 10ml

Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Pineapple Hair Drink Liquid Conditioner 200ml

St.Tropez Gradual Tan Tinted Daily Firming Body Lotion 200ml

Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream 25ml

Iconic London Sheer Bronze Liquid Highlighter (randomly selected shades; Golden Hour, Sun Kiss, Caramel Glow, Spiced Tan) 12.5ml

KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick Queen of Poisons 7ml

The beauty box comes with 16 full-size and mini products

Final verdict: Is the Love Island beauty box worth buying?

If you're in the market for switching up your beauty regime by trying out some new products, the All Stars Boots bundle is absolutely worth it. As the combined price is over £132, you really are getting value for your money with a 66% saving, and there are some great everyday essentials thrown in that won't run out, such as the hair clips, hair bands and the Real Techniques Beauty Blender. The minis are also great for travelling, so if watching the Love Islanders lounge in the sun for weeks has got you in the mood for a holiday, you'll be ready and prepared.