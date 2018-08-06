Great British Bake Off 2018 – Everything you need to know Are you looking forward to the return of GBBO?

The return of the hugely popular show The Great British Bake Off is just around the corner, and if you're anything like us, you won't be able to wait to get back into the baking tent with 12 brand new contestants all hoping to be crowned the winner of the show and receive that special glass plate. Ahead of its return to Channel 4, find out everything you need to know about GBBO…

What is Bake Off about?

For anyone who has decided to tune into the Great British Bake Off for the very first time, the competition sees 12 brilliant amateur bakers compete in three rounds per episode; a Signature bake, where everyone has to make the same thing, but has had time to practise, a Technical challenge, where everyone is surprised by the bake and given very simple instructions on how to make it, and a Showstopper, where competitors are allowed to create whatever they like (so long as it keeps up with the theme). Each week has a different theme, which can be anything from cakes and biscuits to Tudors and 'Forgotten Bakes'.

The judges and presenters are back for the new series

When will it return?

Since the trailer, which features plenty of different baked goods singing along to Beautiful by Christina Aguilera, is already out, and every series so far has begun in August, it looks likely that the series will premiere this month on Channel 4. Since it was on Tuesday nights for the 2017 show, chances are the show will take the same timeslot once again.

STORY: Who is Paul Hollywood's new girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam?

Who is involved?

Following the departure of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and judge Mary Berry, after the show left the BBC for Channel 4, they were replaced by presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, and welcomed a new judge, Prue Leith who of course is teamed up with Paul Hollywood. Despite scepticism from long-time fans after Mel, Sue and Mary's replacements were announced, the new team received praise for their chemistry, and will return for the upcoming series. Speaking about the new series, Noel told The Guardian: "Last year we were under an enormous amount of pressure to not ruin this sacred show that everyone loved, so we weren't as worried about the bakers, we were just trying to make sure we didn't destroy our own careers."

READ: Bake Off: Were the judges and presenters paid for charity specials?

Loading the player...

How will this series be different?

Paul has also opened up about how the show will be different from last year, telling The Guardian that it might have become too complicated for viewers to try the recipes at home, and how they have decided to combat the issue. He said: "This year we have gone back to basics on a couple, because we were getting a bit over-complicated. Sometimes it's not just about the bakers in the tent, it's about the people in the UK who watch the programme. We want to encourage the viewers to bake. And it's worked, thus far. Everyone's got the baking bug, at some level."