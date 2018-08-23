The Big Bang Theory to end 12-season run in 2019 - stars speak out Sad news for The Big Bang Theory fans!

American TV series The Big Bang Theory will officially come to a close in 2019, ending one of the longest-running sitcoms in US history after an impressive 12 seasons. The popular sitcom, which debuted in 2007, focused on a group of scientists and their love interests. On Wednesday, the production teams and CBS said in a joint statement: "We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close."

The show has won seven Emmys, including four Outstanding Lead Actor wins for Jim Parsons, who plays lead character Sheldon Cooper. Other stars include; Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik. Kaley, who stars as aspiring actress Penny, revealed her heartache over the news. "This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets," she said on Instagram. "No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang."

Kunal, who plays Raj, went on to thank his fans for their ongoing support over the years. "As you may already know... and for those of you who don't. This will officially be Big Bang Theory’s last season," he wrote. "After season 12 we will be the longest running multi camera sitcom in the history of television. There are no words in any language that can describe what my heart wants to say... The love that I feel for all of you is boundless. Without you the fans there would be no us. Tonight I sleep with a prayer of gratitude on my lips. This isn't goodbye... yet... still 23 eps to shoot!"

