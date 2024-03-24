Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking details of last conversation with husband Derek

Kate Garraway has understandably kept a low profile since the tragic death of her husband, Derek Draper, at the age of 56 earlier this year.

The star opened up in a new interview, however, where she poignantly revealed that the last interaction she had with Derek was very positive.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the mum-of-two revealed: "We were in a very different place, health-wise, from the year before — and it felt like the happiest place."

She went on: "We had more of Derek back. We always knew his injuries could take him, but it all felt so positive at that point, it was the furthest from my mind that anything could happen."

Derek was in a clinic in Mexico undergoing pioneering brain cell treatment for the disabling effects of Covid, which he contracted in March 2020.

Kate returned to Good Morning Britain last month

The couple spoke on the phone and discussed Derek's excitement about seeing some old friends once back in London, before Kate flew out to meet him. Tragically, though, when she landed, she discovered that her husband had almost died of a cardiac arrest.

Although the clinic was able to restart his heart, and Kate flew with him back to London, he never regained consciousness. Derek's funeral was held last month, and Kate returned to work a few days later, a move which she said helped take her mind off her situation.

The couple in 2008

She's now speaking out on behalf of unpaid carers like herself, revealing that she owes £800,000 for Derek's care and speaking about the lack of funded help. "It's supposed to be a system that’s meant to catch you if you fall," she told the paper.

"But actually, it feels like it's trying to catch you out… Derek's needs were clearly so great, yet he didn’t warrant funded care — so you think, 'If he isn't getting it, then who is?'"

The star opened up in a new interview

In a new film titled Kate Garraway: Derek's Story, which will air on Tuesday, 26 March, the presenter will share an intimate insight into how she supported Derek through his health battle – something her late husband really wanted people to understand.

Asked why he wanted to take part in this film, Kate recalled: "He said, 'Never give up fighting for what you believe in and for the people you love.' His words and speech were so limited and there were so many things he wanted to say about the struggle we were all having as a family."

Derek and Kate in 2019

She continued: "So we set out to make Derek's story together to highlight how he and our family are just one of millions who, every day, have to deal with the challenges of severe disability or life-threatening illness.

A timeline of Derek Draper's health battle March 2020: Derek is diagnosed with COVID-19 Kate's husband was rushed to hospital after contracting COVID-19. He was left critically ill and would remain in hospital for over a year, fighting complications from the disease. April 24, 2020: Derek placed in medically induced coma Derek was placed in a medically induced coma to help his body battle the impacts of COVID. He lost eight stone during this time. July 2020: Derek wakes from his coma Kate revealed he was in a "minimally conscious state". The presenter and her two children were finally able to visit Derek in hospital as coronavirus restrictions eased. September 2020: Kate gives an update on Derek's health Kate revealed that his first word when he came around was "pain". After 214 days in hospital, he was able to breathe without a ventilator. March 23, 2021: Kate releases Caring for Derek documentary The ITV programme offered an insight into the family's struggle and how different their lives had been since Derek fell ill. April 8, 2021: Derek allowed to move home Kate began providing 24/7 care for Derek at their family home in London. She revealed his speech was "very minimal" and that moving around was difficult. April 2022: Derek reunites with nurse who cared for him Kate interviewed his carer, Beth Dixon, on GMB. It was an emotional moment for the whole family. June 2022: Derek briefly returns to hospital A family insider said they were worried about Derek's condition. Kate also stepped back from her GMB presenting duties. January 2023: Derek returns to hospital Kate revealed Derek had fallen out of his wheelchair and expressed her concern at the long ambulance waiting times. July 2023: Derek watches Kate receive her MBE Kate was presented with an MBE for services to journalism. Derek was pictured sitting in a wheelchair and cheering her on in an emotional photograph. September 2023: Kate shares heartbreaking update The GMB host admitted they didn't know whether Derek would ever get better. December 2023: Derek suffers a heart attack Kate revealed Derek had suffered a setback and was re-admitted to hospital. She said watching her husband struggle daily was "heartbreaking".

"And we wanted to celebrate the incredible work of carers, both professional and those who do it out of love." Kate added that the documentary is "a way of allowing Derek's voice to be heard," however, "finishing without him has been so hard".

Kate received her MBE from Prince William

"I am delighted that the film is a tribute to Derek and his incredible spirit," remarked Kate. "It's also a tribute to all of those who fight on to make every second of life count, whatever is thrown at them."