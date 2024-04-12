Kate Garraway among names to front major returning BBC show – report

Kate Garraway is among the names to potentially host a BBC revival of This Is Your Life, according to a report from The Sun.

Kate is being considered among names like Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce and her Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid. A source told the publication that show bosses are looking for a "warm, professional interviewer" to front the series which features celebrities and notable community activists.

This Is Your Life first aired on the BBC in 1955 before being cancelled in 1964. It returned five years later in 1969 when it ran all the way up to 2003, a one-off special aired in 2007.

During the years, This Is Your Life has been presented by Eamonn Andrews and Michael Aspel, with Trevor McDonald fronting the special.

Speaking to The Sun about the show's revival, a source called the programme "warm, entertaining and interesting" while also highlighting the low budgetry requirements needed to film. The original show would often surprise the intended subject of the episode and was originally filmed live.

The source added that since the last edition aired there was a new wave of stars that were "worthy" to appear on the show.

If Kate were to be named host, it would be the presenter's first major new project following the death of her husband Derek Draper on 3 January 2024.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Kate spoke about the final conversation that the pair had shared revealing that Derek had a positive outlook on life at the time. "We were in a very different place, health-wise, from the year before — and it felt like the happiest place," the mum-of-two shared.

"We had more of Derek back. We always knew his injuries could take him, but it all felt so positive at that point, it was the furthest from my mind that anything could happen."

In the final part of her documentary, Kate Garraway: Derek's Story, the presenter shared how she reassured Derek that he was allowed to die. In a voiceover, she shared: "Don't think about us, we're going to be fine, because I think a lot of what he's done is because he's a father and a husband."