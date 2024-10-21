Ben Shephard reveals wife Annie got 'really upset' over son's milestone moment in rare family insight

Ben Shephard revealed that his wife Annie got "really upset" when their eldest son Sam asked to take his younger brother Jack out for a spin in his car after passing his driving test – and we think mums everywhere will relate!

During Monday's edition of This Morning, Ben and his co-star Cat Deeley were discussing the AA's call for new drivers under 21 to be banned from carrying passengers of a similar age when the former Good Morning Britain star shared his wife's concern after Sam passed his test.

WATCH: Ben Shephard reveals wife Annie got 'really upset' over son's milestone

"Sam passed and he said, 'I want to take Jack out,'" Ben explained. "Sam's 18 and Jack was 16 and I said, 'Yeah, great. Go for it.'

"Annie got really upset and said, 'Oh, I'm not sure about this,'" continued the dad-of-two.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben is a proud dad of two

"I said, 'Who was the first person you took for a drive when you passed your test?' and it was her brother, who was exactly the same age. You loved that moment, you shared that moment driving off down the road.

"What we had to say to Sam was, 'Be careful. Obviously, it's your first time driving but enjoy this moment, it's really important. But that's precious cargo you're carrying, you're both very precious,' but we've all done it.

"We've all been through it and been allowed to go out there and experience these things," added the presenter.

© Instagram Ben has been married to his wife Annie since 2004

Cat agreed that it's a rite of passage, chiming in: "It's the freedom you get."

Ben and Annie, who have been married since March 2004, are proud parents to their two sons, who they welcomed in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

Back in September, Ben revealed that his eldest son had flown the nest and begun his first term at university.

© Instagram Ben's son Sam recently headed off to university

He told TV host Lorraine Kelly: "He actually starts lectures today. So he's had his freshers. It was all very emotional."

Reacting to a photo of Sam posing with his mum, Ben went on to say: "This was him and Annie, he's in Bristol. She was better than I was to be fair, I was really, really emotional about it.

"He Facetimed us this morning at 7.30 asking his mum how he does his washing. She (Annie) was thrilled. She's still needed!"

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Ben and Annie first met at university

Ben and Annie first met as students at The University of Birmingham. Reflecting on the early days of their romance, Ben previously told White Wine Question Time host Kate Thornton: "We met at university – so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly – and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media."

He continued: "She has been through all of this with me – the highs and lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can’t quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."