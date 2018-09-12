Holly Willoughby in giggles on This Morning after Keith Lemon's prank Holly Willoughby joked that she'd know his voice anywhere

Holly Willoughby had a surprise call-in on This Morning on Wednesday – Keith Lemon! The pair are good friends, and work together on Celebrity Juice, so it isn't surprising that Holly was quick to pick up on the prank! The TV presenter, real name Leigh Francis, called in during Deirdre Sanders phone-in item while pretending to be 'Kevin', who is addicted to Instagram, and cheekily asked what Holly was wearing on the show.

Keith and Holly are good friends

After a few minutes of confusion, Holly saw through the prank, and swiftly picked up two lemons from the fruit bowls in the studio, revealing that she had worked out that Keith was behind the prank. She joked: "I'd recognise that silly voice anywhere!" Fans of the comedian were quick to joke about Keith's appearance on Twitter, with one writing: "Keith has anyone ever told you how hilarious you are," to which Keith replied: "Fanks!" Another added: "Can Keith lemon host the show with @Schofe when @hollywills is in Australia for I'm a Celeb. He'll be brilliant."

Holly will be heading to Australia with Declan Donnelly, and opened up about her trip to her co-presenter, Phillip Schofield. She said: "The weird this is, when I first found out, its very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me. I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

