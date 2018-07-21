Keith Lemon reveals terrifying mugging incident in London after leaving the ITV summer party SUB: Scary times for the Celebrity Juice Star

Keith Lemon revealed he was the victim of a mugging incident on Thursday evening, after he attended the star-studded ITV summer party in London. The 45-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that thieves tried to steal his watch as he exited the party with former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Melvin Odoom – who later kindly gave him a lift home after the ordeal. The comedian – whose real name is Leigh Francis – wrote on his social media platform: "Cheers to @melvinodoom for the lift home. So crazy that some moped scumbag tried to steal my gold look Casio watch off my wrist." Fans were quick to offer their concern – celebrity friend Olly Murs tweeted his well wishes.

Keith attended the ITV summer party

The popular comedian later spoke to The Sun, reflecting on the incident and admitted in the future he was going to "be more aware." He said: "I'm OK. It was just a bit weird. I didn't realise what was going on." He continued "These guys rode by the side of us and grabbed my arm. I was like 'what's going on?!' He couldn't get the watch off cos he had biker gloves on." The ITV star added: "At least I got my arm back! Luckily I don’t wear bling. Note to self- be more aware."

Loading the player...

The star lives a notoriously private life and isn't seen out in public very often. However, he did make a rare appearance two weeks ago to attend Emma and Matt Willis’ wedding renewal party.

MORE: Keith Lemon reveals a very different side to Holly Willoughby

The Through the Keyhole star took to Instagram to congratulate his famous friends on ten years of marriage, sharing a fabulous group photograph which not only featured Emma and Matt but fellow ITV star Stephen Mulhurn. Keith's wife Jill was also in the snap and who wore her wedding dress on Emma's request. He captioned the picture: "Wicked day! Thank you @emmawillisofficial @mattjwillis many congratulations you lovely people xxx,"

READ: Keith Lemon gives his famous friends hair goals with new photo