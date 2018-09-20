Will Strictly Come Dancing's Danny John-Jules miss the first live show? The Red Dwarf legend has partnered up with Amy Dowden

Danny John-Jules was forced to stop rehearsals just days before this year's first Strictly Come Dancing live show. The Red Dwarf actor, 58, revealed he suffered an injury on his feet during training, which has prompted speculation over his appearance on Saturday. "Mother Nature's having a bit of a dig at me," he told The Mirror, adding: "I had to bandage my toes." His partner Amy Dowden explained how she warned the star to rest when she noticed him hobbling in the studio. "I was telling him he needed to put his feet up," she added.

Danny John-Jules has teamed up with Amy Dowden

Danny and Amy are set to perform the foxtrot to Hoyt Curtin's Top Cat theme. The music legend isn't the first star to have injured themselves Steps singer Faye Tozer - who has been partnered up with Giovanni Pernice - revealed that she has already hurt her toes. "Week 2! New shoes... and a box of plasters later… @bbcstrictly @pernicegiovann1 is clearly working me too hard," she wrote in the caption alongside a snap of her swollen feet.

Meanwhile, Danny is one of several celebrities to have been criticised for having previous dancing experience. Hitting back at the reports, the actor said at the press launch: "Obviously this is a topic that comes up every series. I'm not bothered about it because there have been a load of people that have gone before me that have had to go through this, and it will continue until the end." Faye added: "I think the exciting thing is, it's actually the audience who decide. It's an entertainment show. It doesn't matter if you can dance or you can't, the audience will want to see you on their telly or not."

