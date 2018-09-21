Katie Piper makes unexpected announcement ahead of Strictly debut It's a lot different to Strictly!

She's set to make her debut on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, so it came as a surprise when Katie Piper announced another new project on Thursday - and it's a long way from the glitz and glamour of the BBC show! Katie revealed she has also worked on another reality TV series which saw her serve as a police officer with Cambridgeshire Constabulary, which she said was "scary" yet "fun".

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself in police uniform, Katie wrote: "Very excited that I can finally share this TV project with you @channel4 Famous and Fighting Crime. Along with four others I was set the challenge to work on the front line of British policing with one of the country's biggest police forces."

Katie Piper is set to star in a new Channel 4 show

She continued: "Scary, fun, harrowing, heart warming - no shift was the same and my respect for the police has increased more than ever before and it was pretty high to begin with! #channel4 #famousandfighting crime." Katie has been joined by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, Gogglebox favourite Sandra Bogle, Penny Lancaster and comedian Marcus Brigstoke for the series.

It's a far cry from the dance rehearsals Katie has been undergoing ahead of her first Strictly Come Dancing live show on Saturday. The mum-of-two has been training hard with professional dance partner Gorka Marquez, and they appear to have hit it off straight away.

Katie will give her first performance on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday

Gorka has been posting videos on social media during his rehearsals with Katie throughout the week, and although Katie was unsure about her dancing to begin with, he quickly dismissed her fears. The dancer's girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, whom he met on the show in 2017, also revealed Gorka was delighted that he had been partnered with Katie.

Speaking to HELLO! at the TV Choice Awards, Gemma said: "He had his first day training today and he said it went really well. He's really happy too as he wanted Katie. She's in the most incredible hands."

