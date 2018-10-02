Is this tennis star joining I'm a Celebrity 2018 line-up? We'd love to see this champ in the jungle!

The names of rumoured contestants for I'm a Celebrity 2018 are being bandied around, and the latest star reported to be joining the jungle is none other than Tim Henman. Bets are on that the tennis ace has signed up to this year's series, currently standing at 11/2 according to Betway. Shayne Ward is the front-runner, while other favourites include Love Island winner Dani Dyer and axed Strictly pro dancer, Brendan Cole.

A spokesperson for Betway said: "The autumn is closing in and that means I'm A Celeb is just around the corner. Shayne Ward is one of the early fancies with the punters at 11/4, while Tim Henman has also just emerged as a leading contender for a place in camp at 11/2. ITV would surely like to get Brendan Cole in The Jungle to open up about his break away from Strictly and can be backed at 6/1 to take part, while Dani Dyer could give a boost to the show's viewing figures and is also 6/1."

Bets are on that Tim Henman is joining I'm a Celebrity

Other names at the top of the rumoured list include Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Loose Women's Coleen Nolan and The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, whose husband Wayne Bridge was a contestant in the 2016 series.

ITV will confirm the line-up in November, but fans can usually guess which celebrities are taking part after the stars are spotted arriving in Australia. Declan Donnelly will return Down Under to present the show, but this year Dec will be joined by This Morning's Holly Willoughby, who is temporarily stepping into Ant McPartlin's role as he continues his recovery.

Holly recently revealed that she had spoken to Ant about taking over, telling the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine: "He was part of the discussion from the off. He's happy that I'm looking after it until he gets back. It does help that we all know each other." When asked if she will miss her usual presenting partner Phillip Schofield, she said: "Yes, but I think it's going to be much weirder for Dec. I mean he's only ever worked with Ant."

