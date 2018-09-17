The full Mary Poppins trailer is here and it is magical – VIDEO Just wait until you hear Lin Manuel Miranda's Cockney accent

After months of waiting, Disney has released the first full-length trailer for Mary Poppins Returns, and fans of the original Julie Andrews film are already delighted by the first look at the upcoming film. The trailer reveals the plot; The Banks family home is in danger of being repossessed while Michael Banks, now a grown-up and played by Ben Whishaw, is in mourning for his wife and the mother of his three children, when Mary Poppins arrives once more to save the day.

Emily plays Mary Poppins in the new sequel

The trailer begins with Michael throwing away the famous kite from the original film, only for it to be commandeered by his young son, who flies it with the help of Jack (Lin Manuel Miranda), when they spot Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) coming down from the sky with her umbrella. Emily perfectly embodies Mary Poppins as she tells the family why she has returned to the household. When Jane Banks asks her what she is doing back in their lives, she says: "Same thing that brought me the first time, I've come to look after the Banks children."

READ: Julie Andrews reveals terrifying near-death experience during Mary Poppins filming

Fans were quick to discuss the trailer, with one writing: "OMG - I could not *be* more excited for the release of this film. Emily Blunt looks amazing in it. And I had no idea Dick Van Dyke makes an appearance too. Please, please, please let it be good/don't disappoint #marypoppinsreturns." Another person added: "Mary poppins has come to look after the children, and I'm not crying you're crying." People were also delighted to see Emily singing in the trailer, with one joking: "Cause of death: Emily Blunt singing #marypoppinsreturns." Speaking about making the role her own, Emily told People: "My perception of her in the books is that she is batty, eccentric, hilarious and incredibly rude and vain. I like that idea that she sweeps in and takes it all over and makes everything great."

READ: Mary Poppins Returns: Disney releases fabulous new picture of Emily Blunt from upcoming remake