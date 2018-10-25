﻿
Eddie Redmayne wearing leg brace

Eddie Redmayne wears leg brace on Graham Norton Show after being injured on film set – find out what happened

Eddie Redmayne had to use crutches while making his way to Graham Norton's sofa

Eddie Redmayne will appear on the Graham Norton Show on Friday, and attended the filming of the episode sporting a leg brace and crutches. Explaining what had happened, the Danish Girl star said: "You know how Tom Cruise did that thing to his ankle when he leapt across a tall building? Well, I was on set of a quite hard core 'stunty' thing about two people in a hot air balloon and they had this crash mat beneath the balloon in case you fell out. I walked on to the crash mat, tripped on it and fell and sprained my ankle. Now I look like RoboCop - they told me I had to wear it and I am being obedient!"

Eddie had his leg in a brace on the show

The star will be starring opposite Jude Law in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Them sequel as Newt Scamander, while Jude will be playing a younger version of Albus Dumbledore. The pair revealed that they took learning their wand movements very seriously. Eddie explained: "When you get to be in JK Rowling's world, you suddenly get a wand - you've pretty much waited all your life for this moment and you think you are going to be a pro at it, but you really don't know what to do with it. So, I actually got a movement coach to help me work out how to use it - whether to do it over the top or minimal - we really studied it!"

Jude added: "I took it very seriously too. I actually studied these wonderful films of Picasso painting through glass to see how he held his brush and I watched films of conductors conducting, and I get to do just one spell in the film and it was at a distance where I vaguely waved it in the air. It was so disappointing."

