Strictly's Shirley Ballas shows sense of humour with photo of 'first boyfriend in three years' Strictly's head judge had a great during the show's Halloween special

Shriley Ballas had a fantastic night on Saturday during Strictly Come Dancing's Halloween special, and even treated her social media followers to a photo of herself and her "new boyfriend!" The head judge showed off her fantastic sense of humour after the show by posting a picture on Instagram Stories of herself with a Dracula statue. "Yep my first boyfriend in three years lol my Halloween sweetheart. @bbcstrictly hope you all enjoyed Strictly as much as I did." Everyone couldn’t stop talking about Shirley's incredible Halloween outfit either. Like the contestants and dancers, the judges also dressed up in costume for the evening thanks to the efforts of Strictly's hair and makeup team, led by Lisa Armstrong.

Shirley Ballas has the best sense of humour!

Shirley stole the show with bright white contact lenses, and wore a skull necklace teamed with a red dress. Viewers at home took to social media to comment on her eyes, with one writing: "Shirley's eyes are creeping me out," while another said: "Shirley your eyes look fab!" Shirley even posted a link to the contact lenses she wore after the show so that viewers could get a pair themselves ahead of Halloween.

The Strictly star had a fantastic costume for the Halloween special

And while Shirley is known for her straight-talking manner, she had the nicest things to say about the show's presenter Tess Daly. After Tess posted a photograph of herself on Instagram to share the details of her outfit with her followers, Shirley was quick to write her a message in the comments section. She said: "@Tessdaly wonderful to spend time with you yesterday. You looked stunning and you truly are a down to earth girl. Hugs for your week."

On Saturday's show, Shirley was in a generous mood as she gave two couples the highest score of ten. The professional dancer was impressed with both Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev. Faye and Giovanni had impressed with a theatre routine to Fever by Peggy Lee, while Ashley and Pasha impressed with their Charleston to Witch Doctor by Don Lang. At the end of the show, both couples were top of the leaderboard with joint scores of 39.

