Fans won't have to wait too much longer until this year's I'm a Celebrity line-up is announced. Various names have been bandied around, but according to a new report in the Mirror, three celebrities are definitely set to join the snake-infested jungle. Retired footballer manager Harry Redknapp, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan and The Chase's Anne Hegerty are all tipped as contestants. HELLO! has reached out for comment.

The 2018 series is due to start in mid-November, so fans can expect to see some famous faces touching down in Australia soon, where the show is filmed. The report went on to say that Anne in particular is a strong contender, given that she already shoots The Chase Australia.

Other names being touted around include tennis star Tim Henman, X Factor singer Fleur East, DIY: SOS host Nick Knowles, and model and reality TV star Christine McGuinness, wife of Paddy. Corrie's Lucy Fallon and Holby City actress Rosie Marcel are other potentials.

Harry Redknapp and Anne Hegerty are rumoured to be joining

Holly Willoughby, who will be co-hosting the show for the first time this year with Declan Donnelly, has already said goodbye to her This Morning viewers. She is due to fly out to Australia with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, as well as her parents, soon, but she'll be back on This Morning after I'm a Celebrity finishes. Rochelle Humes is temportarily replacing her.

Sair Khan is another contender

Holly filmed her last episode on Thursday, even taking part in a mock Bushtucker Trial. The 37-year-old was tasked with putting her hands into the 'Box of shocks' on This Morning, and hilariously struggled with the challenge. Putting her hands in the first box, she said: "I don't think I can do this, I think I'm going to cry." Finding out that the spider inside was actually fake, she joked: "I hate you all." Holly guessed she touched a rat in the second box, and was delighted to see it was actually a box of kittens, while the third box hilariously contained the 2017 Queen of the Jungle, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo.

