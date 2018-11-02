Claire Foy thinks people will forget her after Olivia Colman plays the Queen in The Crown Claire Foy has opened up about passing the role of the Queen to Olivia Colman

Claire Foy has opened up about how her replacement as the Queen on The Crown, Olivia Colman, and how she is handling playing the title role of the popular Netflix show. Chatting on the Graham Norton Show, which will air on Saturday, she said: "It's been a year and half ago since we finished [The Crown]. I do miss everybody but it goes on. I hear amazing things. Olivia is loving it I think and is having an amazing time. I genuinely think that when it starts people will say, 'Who was it that played it before?'"

The star also opened up about swapping her crown for tattoos for The Girl in the Spider's Web, explaining: "Originally I thought, 'Not on your nelly!' Not because of the contrast, which would have been extreme anyway, but it was more the fact that two other actresses have played the character to great acclaim and, because it is such a loved set of novels, you are going into it thinking you can only lose."

David Walliams also appeared on the show, and opened up about receiving an OBE. He said: "It's a nice thing. I wanted it to happen for my mum. I knew she would enjoy the day out." Previously chatted about the honour on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said: "I'm very close to my mum… It's a wonderful thing, at the end of the day - and we were talking about the OBE - the person whose approval you want most is your parents… When I got the letter about my OBE I didn't tell her, I just showed her the letter and she went 'Oh' and it went on for about two minutes because she couldn't actually speak."

