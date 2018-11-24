This video of Kevin and Karen Clifton doing impressions of Bruno Tonioli is adorable So hilarious!

Strictly Come Dancing fans will love this hilarious video of Kevin and Karen Clifton – as they play a Bruno Tonioli lip-reading game with their partners Stacey Dooley and Charles Venn! The cheeky footage, shared on BBC Strictly's official Twitter account, shows Kevin doing an uncanny impression for Stacey, and Charles doing the same for Karen – while they try to guess what they are saying with headphones on. Unsurprisingly, the results are brilliant - scroll down to watch it!

Kevin and Karen star in the video alongside their partners

Fans were quick to comment on the cheeky video, with one writing: "Whoever is doing Strictly’s social media this year is utterly brilliant! This is absolutely hilarious! ... More please," while another added: "This was so funny. Kevin was so good falling off the chair! Karen just kept saying, 'what?'" with plenty of crying-with-laughter emojis.

In one particularly funny moment, when Kevin and Charles are repeating the phrase, "That was tighter than Craig's girdle!", the couples collapse into hysterics at the girls' guesses – which include Craig's "perm", "colonel" and "curtains". It's certainly clear that they all have a very fun time together!

Both couples will take to the floor again on Saturday night in the first Strictly show back at Elstree Studios since the Blackpool performances. Last Saturday's show was a particularly emotional one for Karen, who scored her first-ever tens in her many years on the show – causing her to break down in tears as the judges read their scores.

Following the show, Karen and Charles spoke about their performance in a follow-up video posted on Strictly's Instagram account. "I have never got a ten, I have been on the show for seven years and I have never got a ten, and this is the first time so thank you," she said as she hugged Charles. "And it was amazing in Blackpool."