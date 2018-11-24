Sophie Wessex is gorgeous in chic navy coat as she mingles with Angelina Jolie This isn't the first time Angelina has met royalty

Angelina Jolie and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looked delighted to meet each other as they shook hands at a special event on Friday evening. Hollywood star and activist Angelina, 43, and Sophie, 53, attended the 'Fighting Stigma Through Film' festival at the British Film Institute on London's South Bank. Angelina dazzled in a white, belted dress, while Sophie beat the November chill with a stylish navy coat. Angelina later put on a similar navy coat, twinning with the Countess! The event was put on to raise awareness of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative, which screens documentaries around the globe to help fight against the discrimination faced by survivors of sexual violence.

Angelina and Sophie at London's Southbank (Photo: i Images)

This wasn't Angelina's first link to the royal family, as she was awarded an honorary damehood in 2014 for services to UK foreign policy and dedication to end sexual violence in war zones. Speaking about her recognition at the time, Jolie said: "To receive an honour related to foreign policy means a great deal to me, as it is what I wish to dedicate my working life to. Working on PVSI and with survivors of rape is an honour in itself. I know that succeeding in our goals will take a lifetime, and I am dedicated to it for all of mine."

They attended the Fighting Stigma Through Film festival (Photo: i Images)

She also attended a Royal Service at St Paul’s Cathedral in 2018 to mark the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George. Wearing a tailored dove grey silk crepe pencil dress by Ralph & Russo, the 43-year-old looked absolutely stunning. She matched her designer outfit perfectly with a silver Classic Clutch and Eden Platform shoes in silver satin. A fascinator and gloves completed the look perfectly. To summarise: In the absence of Kate and Meghan, Angelina Jolie gave us major Duchess vibes in her designer frock.

