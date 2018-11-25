Sarah Ferguson makes surprise appearance on X Factor as she offers to adopt Dalton Harris The much-loved royal was in awe of X Factor contestant Dalton Harris

X Factor star Dalton Harris has had a very exciting week, which saw him perform at Kensington Palace on Wednesday night in front of Sarah Ferguson to mark the tenth anniversary of her charity Street Child. And Sarah was so impressed with Dalton – who was left homeless at the age of 15 - that she even offered to adopt him! Their emotional encounter was shown during Saturday night's X Factor, where Sarah told Dalton: "Goodness me I think the world got lucky to have you, I need to adopt you immediately." Dalton also reflected on the special evening and his new friendship with Sarah. Following the night, he shared a photo of himself at the event on social media, and wrote that it was "so awesome" to meet the Duchess - who has revealed that she thinks he will go on to win the competition.

Sarah Ferguson met X Factor star Dalton Harris last week

Dalton also posted a photo of the pair hugging ahead of Saturday's X Factor, and wrote: "Still on a high from meeting @sarahferguson15 for the launch of @streetchilduk's #UKAidMatch #CountMeIn campaign. Last week, Sarah launched a fundraising campaign for her charity, where she urged the public to donate to give a child an education. The Count Me In appeal will use the funds to buy school uniforms, train teachers and build classrooms for disadvantaged youngsters in ten countries from Sierra Leone to Afghanistan. Speaking to the Press Association, Sarah explained that those who donate before 21 February 2019 will have their donations matched by the UK Government.

Sarah told Dalton she wanted to adopt him

Dalton, 24, grew up in Jamaica, where he suffered childhood abuse, as well as homelessness and poverty. He told The Mirror about his distressing past, and how once he was "punched so hard" by a man his mum was dating that he crashed through a window. Singing has been a comfort to Dalton, who added: "My childhood had no love or support. Applause means, finally, I have value. When I sing I feel safe and free from everything I left behind. I'm in a room of happiness."

