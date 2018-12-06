The full list for the Golden Globes 2019 nominations is here Who are you rooting for to win a Golden Globe?

The Golden Globe nominations for 2019 are finally here! After plenty of waiting and hoping, fans are celebrating plenty of names that have been recognised, including Marvel receiving their first ever Best Picture nomination for the hugely successful Black Panther, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper both receiving nominations for A Star is Born,and The Favourite receiving nominations across the board for Best Picture (comedy or musical) and Best Screenplay as well as Best Actress (and Best Supporting Actress) nods for Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Scroll down to see the full list of nominees here!

Film

Best Picture — Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Picture — Comedy or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Picture — Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

All the StarsBlack Panther

Girl in the Movies,Dumplin'

Requiem for a Private War,A Private War

Revelation,Boy Erased

Shallow,A Star Is Born

Television

Best Television Series — Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

Kidding

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

