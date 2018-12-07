David Walliams reveals who he would like to get close to on Strictly Come Dancing Cheeky David!

David Walliams has revealed which of the professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing he'd like to grow close to. Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show, David hilariously gave two reasons why he'd sign up to the BBC One show. "My mum would like me to do Strictly. I don't think I ever have been asked to do it. I would like to do it because there are two reasons," he said.

"One is, you get to lose weight, it's a brilliant way to lose weight. And the second thing is you often get close with the professional dancer, so I want Anton du Beke. That is my dream… It would be fun. I like the dancing. The day will come won't it, when we will all be on there."

While David may not be appearing on Strictly this year, fans have been loving the latest series which is coming to an end in mid-December. The remaining six couples who will take part in this weekend's semi-final are: Ashley and Pasha, Faye and Giovanni, Joe and Dianne, Lauren and AJ and Stacey and Kevin.

Earlier this week, co-host Tess Daly spoke to HELLO! about the competition and the one contestant who the judges are particularly picky with – Ashley Roberts. The Pussycat Dolls singer has been in the bottom two twice, with many viewers claiming she has an unfair advantage given her previous dance experience.

David joked he would like to get close to Anton du Beke

"Her ability is so great, she's a brilliant dancer. However, she's never danced in the ballroom before while performing in the band – they weren't required to do the waltz onstage, obviously!" said Tess. "It's a different ability, a different genre of dancing and the judges are very picky with her because they know she can take it."

Speaking of training, Tess added: "[Ashley] trains just as hard as everyone else on the show. They're regularly doing 12-hour training days at this point – it's incredible. These guys are training harder than any celebrity cast we've ever had before... Ashley and Pasha are training hard, she's working hard! It doesn't come easy. They're working for a place in the final."

THE JONATHAN ROSS SHOW AIRS ON SATURDAY AT 10.10PM ON ITV.

