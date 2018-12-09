Princess Eugenie reveals why she is so happy Eugenie has such a kind heart!

Princess Eugenie has had a lot of reasons to be happy in her personal life this year, most memorably her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October. But the kind-hearted royal is also just as excited to be helping out a number of different charities, most recently Charity Water. Over the weekend, Eugenie revealed that she was subscribing to a new initiative to help ensure that those without it would get clean water. Sharing a video of the charity's work on Instagram, Eugenie wrote: "So happy to subscribe to @charitywater The Spring. 100% of monthly donations bring clean water to the 1 in 10 people in the world without it. Link in my bio for the next few days."

Princess Eugenie is helping another charity

Other good causes that Eugenie has worked with include the Elephant Family – who work to protect endangered elephants in Asia, as well as Project 0's Pass on Plastic initiative. Last month, Eugenie got involved with the project along with other famous faces such as Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Ronnie Wood, who all designed products for a limited-edition collection for the collaboration, and decided to draw an illustration of the earth which was printed onto a tote bag. Eugenie has even co-founded her own initiative in a bid to end modern day slavery, called The Anti-Slavery Collective. In September, Eugenie opened up to podcast Global GoalsCast about her desire for making a change, and how a trip to India with her best friend Julia de Boinville and her mum, Sarah Ferguson, in 2013, opened up her eyes to modern day slavery.

Eugenie and her mum Sarah Ferguson

The York family are all passionate about many good causes. Eugenie's mum Sarah recently launched a new campaign for her charity Street Child, which celebrated its tenth anniversary earlier in the month. Eugenie recently took to Instagram herself to praise Sarah for her charity work. "There are 121 million school-aged children around the world who are not in education. Jack and I were proud to support Street Child UK and my mum who's the founder patron, as a global ambassador. Congratulations @sarahferguson15 for all your hard work." Andrew, meanwhile, founded Pitch@Palace to help provide aspiring entrepreneurs, with the initiative providing a platform for people to showcase their work.

Sarah spoke to HELLO! about Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

