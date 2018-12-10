The real reason Andy Sugden actor Kelvin Fletcher left Emmerdale Fans would love to see Andy return to the soap

Kelvin Fletcher left Emmerdale in 2016 after 20 years of playing Andy Sugden, and fans are still hopeful that he will return in the future. And for the first time, Kelvin has spoken out about the reason behind his decision to leave the soap, admitting that while he enjoyed his time there, he wanted a challenge. He told The Bolton News: "The storylines on Emmerdale were great, the show was great, and the morale around the place was great. But I found myself in this weird position. They had given me this sense of belief and sense of confidence, and I felt that artistically, I was really coming into my own." The actor then continued: "Having played the character for 20 years, I had a real appetite to do other things, play different characters, and work in different areas. I just wanted to try things which you've not really got the opportunity to do when you're in Emmerdale, as your commitment is so full-on."

Kelvin Fletcher has revealed why he left Emmerdale

Kelvin has previously said that he hasn’t ruled out returning to Emmerdale completely, telling Soaplife: "Andy wasn't killed off, so technically I could return. But I genuinely haven't given it much thought. The two years since I left have flown by and, in many respects, my leaving still feels very fresh. I must get asked a couple of times a day when I'm going back." Not dismissing go back, he added: "Emmerdale is in my blood."

It's an exciting time for Kelvin and his wife Eliza Marsland, who are set to welcome their second child in the new year. The pair announced the happy news in August, and are already the proud parents to two-year-old daughter Marnie. Kelvin and Eliza were married in a romantic wedding ceremony in November 2015, in front of guests including Michelle Keegan, and his Emmerdale co-stars. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Kelvin said he felt "complete" after marrying the girl of his dreams. "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," he said.

