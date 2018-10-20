Find out Lorraine Kelly's surprising replacement for next week Lorraine's regular stand-in Christine Lampard is on maternity leave

With Christine Lampard on maternity leave, show bosses at Lorraine have had to find another presenter to fill Lorraine Kelly's big shoes. But fans will be delighted to hear that Carol Vorderman is stepping in for the Scottish TV star from Monday 22 to Friday 26 October. Lorraine will return to screens the following Monday after the half-term break.

"It's going to be an absolute joy. I'm going to have such a laugh," said Carol. "Lorraine is always smiling. You know as a viewer that the programme cares about you, it's never nasty, but it's entertaining and caring. I'm so looking forward to it. I will be the temporary caretaker for the deputy, who is Christine, and for the boss – who is the one and only Lorraine Kelly!"

Carol Vorderman is stepping in for Lorraine next week

Carol, 57, admitted that she doesn't get nervous doing live TV. "I've been on TV more or less every day since 1982, apart from the last couple of years," she said. "I'm an old, old hand at this, so I don't get nervous. I hosted Loose Women for a while and I've done live TV for decades really, plus I do a fair amount of radio now too. In fact, I enjoy live television."

The former Countdown star found herself on Lorraine's sofa last month, when she spoke to the mother-of-one about her new mini-series My Single Life. The show explores dating in your fifties.

Christine Lampard talks about her pregnancy on Lorraine:

Carol admitted: "My 50s has been my best decade. A lot of single women in their 50s don't want to settle down. We've brought up children and looked after elderly parents. The men we married in our 20s were largely men who wanted to be looked after, that's specifically men from my generation, so the last thing we want is to be saddled with a bloke to look after! It's like, 'Hang on! I've done so much caring all my life, I just want a little bit of time to do what I want to do. A bit of me time'."

While Lorraine will be enjoying her half-term break out of the studios, her usual replacement Christine will be at home, caring for her newborn daughter. The Northern Irish broadcaster gave birth to her and Frank's baby girl in September, sharing a photo from hospital and revealing: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love."

