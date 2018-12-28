Danny Dyer reveals heartbreaking reason behind EastEnders break It was a tough start to the year for Danny

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer has opened up about the reason he had to take a hiatus from the much-loved BBC soap earlier in the year. Bosses at the time blamed 'exhaustion' for the break, following Danny's erratic behaviour at the National Television Awards. But Danny, who flew to South Africa during his absence from the show, has now given details about why he took time away from playing The Vic landlord Mick Carter. Chatting with co-star Jake Wood on his Pound For Pound boxing podcast, Danny said: "I had a few nutty years. When you have a bit of fame you have a responsibility to speak up. It comes with maturity. It comes with experience. It takes us a long time to grow up as men. I have been reaping the rewards now and I am in a good place. It is all good."

READ: Olivia Colman wasn't allowed to cry as the Queen while filming The Crown

Danny as Mick Carter in EastEnders

Danny returned to Albert Square in May following his six-week stint in South Africa, to continue his two-year contract with the show. He is currently tangled in a tense storyline, which focuses on him seeking revenge after being wrongly imprisoned because of character Stuart Highway. The pair had a violent confrontation in the week leading up to Christmas, with fans momentarily left thinking Mick had murdered Stuart! Viewers will have to continue tuning in to find out how the dramatic storyline concludes.

WATCH: Eastenders in 60 seconds

Loading the player...

READ: EastEnders' Big Mo spends Christmas with real-life brother Gary Oldman - see rare snaps

And Danny has been busy working on other acting projects, too. He very recently starred in Nativity! The Musical during the festive period.with his daughter Dani Dyer. Dani - who won this year's series of Love Island with boyfriend Jack Fincham - spoke out about her dad earlier in the year, revealing that he has been teetotal since the drunken awards ceremony. Speaking to the Daily Star in February, she said: "My dad doesn't drink anymore."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.