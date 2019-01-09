Dianne Buswell shares sweet snap after sleeping over at boyfriend Joe Sugg's place The pair are so loved-up!

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are so loved-up! The adorable couple have enjoyed spending plenty of their much deserved break together since reaching the final of Strictly Come Dancing back in December, and are about to embark on a UK-wide tour with their fellow Strictly contestants. But they are enjoying their free time before it's back to work as usual! The professional dancer hinted that she had crashed at Joe's place on Wednesday after sharing a clip of herself making coffee with his mug on Wednesday morning before posting two selfies while wearing a pair of Joe's glasses. She captioned the Instagram post: "Got my happy jumper on! And I borrowed/stole Joe's glasses."

Dianne shared a selfie while staying at Joe's place

Dianne recently returned from a trip to see her family in Australia over Christmas, and posted a snap of herself with the YouTube star, his sister, fellow YouTuber Zoe Sugg and Zoe's boyfriend, Alfie Deyes, ahead of her trip. She wrote: "What an amazing couple of days of much needed r and r with these amazing people! So many games were played, so much food consumed, hot tubs , face masks, massages, the lols were endless and most of it was done in matching onesies. All in all it was perfect thanks @zoesugg @pointlessblog @joe_sugg for putting up with my singing voice and random game answers. Now to unpack the onesie and jackets and scarfs and pack the shorts tank tops and flip flops for AUSTRALIA."

The pair officially announced that they were an item following the Strictly finale, having kept their relationship private while competing on the show. Taking to Instagram after final, Joe wrote: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special." In the photo, Joe and Dianne are smiling at one another while dressed up in his London flat. Dianne spoke about their relationship for the first time with a sweet snap of the pair of them sitting together, writing: "When I was sat on Santa Suggs lap he asked me what I wanted for Christmas? My response was (apart from a tamagotchi) I have everything that makes me happy."

