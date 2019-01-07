Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg begin new chapter together The pair enjoyed one last night relaxing beforehand...

Strictly Come Dancing's new favourite couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been sharing lots of loved-up photographs since confirming their relationship last month. And on Sunday, the pair enjoyed one last night in relaxing together before starting a new chapter in both their relationship and careers – the Strictly tour. This will see them have little time to relax as they get stuck back into training as they tour the country with their co-stars, including Janette Manrara and Dr Ranj, AJ Pritchard and Lauren Steadman, and Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice. Strictly winner Stacey Dooley will also be taking part, this time with pro Aljaz Skorjanec – while Kevin Clifton concentrates on his new theatre role in Rock of Ages.

Strictly couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg will be training hard again on Monday

Taking to Instagram, Joe shared a photo of the pair lounging on the sofa, captioning it: "Last day of chillin with this one before we start the tour!" And while many fans were quick to wish the pair luck with the tour, others were distracted by Dianne's ring finger. One wrote: "Dianne has a ring on her ring finger!" while another said: "Guys the ring, they are engaged!" However, a third pointed out: "It's clearly a mirror image selfie." Last week, Dianne herself had even talked about a potential engagement. The professional dancer retweeted one of Joe's YouTube videos that was entitled 'What's in the box prank', and wrote: "What's in the box??? Not a ring, that's for sure," with a crying-laughter emoji.

The pair confirmed their relationship in December

Joe and Dianne have been happily sharing their sweet relationship on social media since announcing their romance, with Dianne regularly appearing in Joe's vlogs. The pair even discussed Dianne's return to Strictly for the 2019 series in a recent video, with Joe admitting he didn't think he could sit in the audience and watch her with a new partner.

The pair spent Christmas apart after Dianne flew back to Australia to be with her family for the holidays, but enjoyed a romantic reunion on New Year's Eve. Just before Dianne went home, the pair enjoyed an early Christmas getaway in the New Forest, where they were joined by Joe's famous sister Zoella and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes. The two couples stayed at a secluded treehouse at The Yews at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, where they enjoyed evenings in the hot tub on the terrace, karaoke around the fire, country walks and even a spot of pampering with face masks. Joe documented their trip in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, JoeThatcherVlogs, and it was evident just how at ease Dianne was with his family. Joe and Dianne even gave a joint early Christmas present to Zoe and Alfie, which they opened to find a Strictly Come Dancing board game.

