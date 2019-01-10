Mary Poppins Returns sequel in early stages Hopefully it won't be another 54 years this time!

After Mary Poppins Returns became a box office and critical success, the film's director Rob Marshall has hinted that a sequel is already in the works, and hopefully we won't have to wait 54 years for this one! Speaking to The Sun about a potential sequel, Rob said: "It is early stages but I will say right now that there were eight books, so there's a lot of great material still to mine. That's what we worked from, those incredible eight books of P.L. Travers."

Will Emily reprise her role?

Producer John DeLuca also revealed that the film's star, Emily Blunt, was keen to reprise the role originated by Julie Andrews, saying: "Emily does light up when she speaks to me about it. And if the people want it, I think it will happen… If there's a great character and story to tell, why not?" Emily received critical acclaim for her portrayal as Mary Poppins, and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her role.

However, her husband John Krasinski is still her number one fan! Speaking to HELLO!, he said: "I've always known she's pretty amazing, but I think, it was actually [film director] Rob Marshall…that said not until you're in the room and she does what she does will you know why she's such an amazing actress and I just thought that's such a brilliant way to put it because that’s exactly what I learned. I've always loved her performances, but when you see what she does in the moment you just can't believe that it's possible." The couple starred in horror film A Quiet Place together back in 2018, and John also spoke about working with his wife, writing: "I think it's just exciting to discover that professional side to each other as well and to embrace it and accept it because it's a side you don't normally see. It was very special."

