Faye Tozer reveals Strictly stars would go out and celebrate every Saturday It sounds like they were all good friends!

It sounds like Faye Tozer is already missing Strictly Come Dancing! The former Steps singer, who was a runner-up on the show, opened up about how the dancing couples would wind down after their performances on Saturday night, and revealed that they loved going out for a drink or two! Chatting on Saturday Kitchen, she said: "After your performance you want something and it's usually something stodgy to line your stomachs before the bars. You do a lot of dancing, you're doing a lot of cardio... You're on a high, your adrenaline's pumping, it's been an amazing night whatever's happened. You're catching up with your family and friends, guess who has come to see the show, it's lovely!"

Faye and Giovanni reached the final

Faye previously revealed that she had lost weight while taking part in the competition thanks to all of the rehearsal time. "I dropped two dress sizes, but you would do if you were on your feet for ten hours!" she told The Sun. "I feel like a ninja mumma now. I am muscly! It’s not sustainable so it won’t last for long with Christmas but I am going to enjoy it while I’ve got it." The mum-of-one is currently performing on the Strictly live tour, and shared a glamorous photo of herself behind-the-scenes on Instagram, writing: "She's back and 'Strictlified'. It's all go with the @strictlycomedancinglive glam squad!! Thank you team!!"

Faye was reunited with her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, for the tour. The pair are good friends after their Strictly experience, and Giovanni previously posted a sweet tribute to the singer, writing: "We have been working really hard every single week to try to deliver the best performances we could possibly do and now seeing you believe in yourself makes me the possibly most proud teacher and friend. You are a true star @faytozersmith!"

