Dancing on Ice's Wes Nelson talks 'chemistry' with partner Vanessa Bauer The reality TV star is dating fellow Love Islander Megan Barton Hanson

Love Island's Wes Nelson has spoken about the "chemistry" he shares with his Dancing on Ice skating partner, Vanessa Bauer. In a pre-recorded segment of the show, the budding skater admitted: "It's really important to have good chemistry with your partner."

Wes, who has been in a relationship with girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson since the summer, quickly added: "Not too much chemistry... I've got a girlfriend." He went on to say: "Anyone who knows me knows I'm super competitive and Vanessa is the reigning champion. We've got to win again!"

Wes Nelson and his Dancing on Ice partner Vanessa Bauer

Megan was on hand to cheer her boyfriend Wes as he made his debut on the ice on Sunday night. The blonde model tried to keep her composure, even after judge Christopher Dean called Wes and Vanessa a "beautiful couple". "If you could choose two people on the ice this would be it," said the skating judge. Voiceover Sam Matterface also noted that Wes and Vanessa looked "perfect together," but joked that Megan needn't worry.

While Wes and Megan have happily been in a relationship for months, pro skater Vanessa is said to have split from her long-term boyfriend Louis Nathaniel earlier this year. Reports claimed that the couple went their separate ways after Louis became concerned over Vanessa's growing closeness to Wes.

Wes' girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson watched from the audience

Fans on Twitter were also quick to share their reaction, with one writing: "I can't even imagine Megan's face after Chris said Wes and Vanessa were a beautiful couple." Another tweeted: "Megan must be very concerned by how good Wes and Vanessa look as a couple!" A third posted: "Wes might wanna re-couple with the dancer on dancing on ice!! Megan is watching looking like a scorned ex #DancingOnIce."

