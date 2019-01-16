﻿
Gemma Collins' Dancing on Ice partner defends her following reports of diva behaviour

Matt Evers defending his celebrity dance partner

Gemma Collins' Dancing on Ice partner Matt Evers has denied that the former TOWIE star is threatening to quit the show in a phone interview on Lorraine. The professional ice skater addressed comments from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who revealed that Gemma kept everyone else on set waiting as she took a nap, telling Lorraine Kelly: "She did not have a nap."

"We all want to take a nap on Sunday – we're there all day on Saturday for rehearsals, we're there first thing in the morning on Sunday… by the time the show hits at 6 o'clock, you're exhausted… We just had the group number and after the group number she thought she was free to go. That was just a miscommunication between stage management, her, everything. She got a text saying her car had arrived and asked someone if she could go and they say, 'Yeah you're finished.'"

Gemma hasn't responded to Holly and Phil's comments

He also spoke about her work ethic, adding: "I'm on my way into work right now and she is about 15 minutes behind me. She's coming into the rink today, we have a double session planned. We had Tuesday off so I haven't seen her yet. I've got a fantastic routine planned for her." Holly and Phillip joked that Gemma had disappeared on Sunday night with her fellow contestant, Kem Cetinay, with Holly saying: "The thing is, I really love Gemma. I really love Gemma. You know I'm a big fan of Gemma and I think she's great on the show, I do. But I think there has to be a little bit of professionalism, a little bit of pride in your work." Phillip added: "In all my years of television I have never kept a studio waiting like that."

