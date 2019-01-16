Megan Barton Hanson says Wes Nelson's Dancing on Ice partner Vanessa Bauer shows 'lack of respect' This is going to make Sunday night's show a little awkward...

After posting an Instagram story criticising her boyfriend Wes Nelson's Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa Baeur, star Megan Barton Hanson has now admitted that she "let [her] passion and anger get the better of [her]," by posting the message. The Love Island star continued to criticise Vanessa, revealing that she thought that the dancing professional showed "a lack of respect". Chatting to The Sun, she said: "I was riled up… but there's no manual. I don't want to be a possessive girlfriend. I want her to reach out to me. I've had no communication with her for the past three months. I'm not jealous; it is just a lack of respect. I was pushed over the edge… A little introduction from Vanessa would have gone a long way."

Megan and Wes have been together since Love Island

Meghan's original Instagram story read: "@vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend! You've never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn't even look me in the eye LOL. Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe."

The reality show star added that it wasn't easy watching Wes get up close and person with another woman, explaining: "Dancing on Ice is very romantic and all about looking into each other's eyes and parading around on the ice and being loved up together – it's not easy to watch. Wes is my main priority, I love him. I am so passionate about him but it is going to be difficult now. I want to back him, but I don't want to feel awkward."

