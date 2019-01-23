Neil Jones opens up about getting a Strictly partner this year Neil Jones has been on the show since 2016

Neil Jones has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2016 – but has yet to be partnered up with a celebrity! Instead, Neil is on hand to perform in the incredible professional dances, and will stand in if another dancer is unable to perform. Chatting to HELLO! at the National Television Awards on Tuesday about the hugely popular show, Neil opened up about his future on Strictly, and how he'd love to have a partner for the 2019 series.

Neil and his wife Katya perform on Strictly

Speaking about being invited back, the professional dancer revealed that no one knows if they are being invited back until later in the year, but of course he would love to return to the popular BBC One series – with a dance partner! He added that the pairings depend on compatibility, and that sometimes dancers don't know until a week before the show is due to begin whether they will have a celebrity partner for the series or not.

READ:Strictly star flirts up a storm with Caroline Flack

Loading the player...

Neil attended the awards ceremony with his wife and fellow Strictly dancer, Katya Jones. The pair looked incredible on the night as they posed on the red carpet, with Neil looking handsome in a navy suit, while Katya looked fabulous is a beautiful champagne floor-length gown. The pair, who have been married since 2013, recently announced that they will be playing the protagonists in new show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". Speaking about the show in a joint statement, the couple said: : "We all know that life and love is not perfect and as much we would like to say our journey together has been, you will be able to see first-hand the real struggles of our life together on the road to becoming World Champions."

READ:Strictly's Dianne Buswell reunites with ex Anthony Quinlan for the first time since split