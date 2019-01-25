Anne Hathaway shares exciting update on Princess Diaries 3 Will Mia Thermopolis be back for another round?

It's been over 17 years since The Princess Diaries first hit the big screen, immediately catapulting Anne Hathaway into stardom. And in a new interview on Watch What Happens Live, the leading actress - who played Mia Thermopolis - has revealed that there is a script ready for a third instalment. Although contracts for a film are yet to be finalised, Anne confessed that she would love to return to popular franchise along with Julie Andrews who plays Mia's grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

Anne Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis in the films

"There is a script for the third movie. There is a script," she told Cohen. "I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen." She added: "It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It's as important to us as it is to you, and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it."

The feel-good movie - which was originally directed by the late Garry Marshall - was first released in 2001, and told the story of a teenage girl who finds out she is the princess of the fictional country of Genovia. The sequel was released in 2004, and starred Chris Pine as Mia's love interest Lord Nicholas Devereaux. Last year, author Meg Cabot opened up about a potential third film during a chat with Entertainment Weekly. She confirmed that there is interest to do one "as a tribute" to the director, who passed away in 2016. "Who knows," she said. "[It] could happen, as we say." When probed for the storyline, the author replied: "I am not allowed to say. I would love to sit and talk about [it], but I can't. I'm not allowed."

