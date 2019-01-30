Emmerdale actor James Moore passionately speaks out on disability after awards win James is using social media as a positive force

Following his win for Best Newcomer at the National Television Awards last week, Emmerdale actor James Moore - who has Ataxic cerebral palsy - has spoken out about how he wants to see more disabled actors on the screen. The actor (currently playing Charity Dingle's estranged son Ryan Stocks) opened up to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Tuesday's This Morning. The 26-year-old said: "I'd like to get into a position where we're putting more disabled actors in the industry and we're casting them in more roles, because there aren't a lot out there." He continued: "And in my own work, and in my public life, like on Twitter, I'm trying to advocate for more disabled roles." Speaking about the powerful and positive way he is using social media for the cause, James added: "I think it's a great tool to use in activism, speaking up and really getting your voice heard."

READ: Loose Women's Janet Street Porter bags a role in another huge soap

Upon accepting his award at the NTAs, James made his way to the stage on his friend's shoulders, and gave a heartwarming speech about acceptance. He said: "Thank you so much, this means the world to me, oh my god. A year ago, I never thought I'd be here, you know what I mean? And for Emmerdale to take on someone with a disability shows the progression that we need in this day and age." The star later shared a photo of himself with his award, sitting at the show with his co-star Emma Atkinson and a friend. He wrote: "You did this. You, out there, reading this. This was you. Thank you."

READ: Barbara Windsor's heartbreaking words to EastEnders star Jake Wood after Alzheimer's diagnosis

The rising star previously told Disability Horizons that he never thought he would get a career in acting because there weren't many people with a disability represented on TV or in films. He said: "It's hard for anyone, but when I was growing up, there weren't many disabled people being represented on film or television."

We can't wait to see what James does next...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.