Emmerdale spoilers: Maya Stephney to cause more trouble for Jacob Your weekly spoilers from Monday 28 January to Friday 1 February

Emmerdale’s controversial grooming plot continues next week, and it looks like it’s anything but over for teenage victim Jacob Gallagher. Although Jacob has since ended their affair, schoolteacher Maya Stephney has other ideas – and finds more ways to manipulate the teenager next week. But will Jacob see past her, or will he fall for her lies again? Elsewhere, Daz Spencer plans to leave the village with Amelia, but all hell breaks loose when Dan and Kerry find out. Debbie Dingle admits to Faith she told Charity everything about Cain and Joe, while Dawn struggles after Rishi offers her a job.

Maya tries to alienate Jacob from his friends

Maya Stephney’s grooming plot continues

Maya hasn’t given up on Jacob and brings more trouble for the teenager when she tries to isolate him from his friends. Maya has been convincing Jacob that he has feelings for her, and has been manipulating him into believing that they are in love and having an affair behind his stepdad, David’s back. However, after Jacob ended their affair after feeling guilty, it looked like he had seen the light. But when Maya tries to get between Maya and his friends Gabby Thomas and Liv Flaherty – just how far will she go to tear them apart?

Will Amelia and Daz really leave?

Amelia and Daz Spencer to leave the village?

Daz is offered a job in Croydon, but Dan’s concerned about how Amelia will take the news. Daz then confides in Amelia the real reason he is leaving is because he is being threatened by Kerry – who will be calling the police if he doesn’t leave. After Amelia confronts Kerry, an argument erupts and Amelia decides to leave with Daz – but Kerry is furious when Dan agrees. But Dan reveals to Kerry that he is really using reverse psychology with Amelia, but will it work? And will Daz and Amelia really leave?

Billy and Ellis' fight goes too far

Billy and Ellis Grant fall out with big consequences

There’s tension between Billy and Ellis and after Ellis pushes him too far, Billy fails to control his anger and punches him. A shocked Marlon witnesses the scene and throws Billy out, but Ellis is regretful for goading his brother. In turmoil, Ellis turns to Robert, who convinces him to get rid of Billy. The police later arrive to arrest Billy for assault, and Jessie is horrified to see that Ellis doesn’t seem at all guilty for what he’s done. Jessie is then asked to make a statement and is torn between her sons – what will she tell them?

