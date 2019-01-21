Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt to return to the soap – but there's a big twist Amy Wyatt left the Dales in 2013

The residents of Emmerdale will be in for a shock in upcoming weeks as Amy Wyatt will be returning to the Dales following a six-year absence. However, this time around, Amy will not be played by Chelsea Halfpenny, but instead newcomer Natalie Ann Jamieson. The Sun reports that Natalie is excited to join the award-winning soap and to see what is in store for the popular character. Amy was last seen in Emmerdale before she moved to Ireland, in a bid to avoid prison. The troubled mum had kidnapped her son Kyle – who she had put up for adoption after a one-night stand with Cain Dingle - after his adopted parents died, and went on the run shortly afterwards.

Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt was originally played by actress Chelsea Halfpenny

Amy's return will be a surprise for her mum Kerry, and Cain Dingle – who has been looking after Kyle since his mum left the village. Emmerdale fans had speculated that Amy would return to the soap after it was revealed that original actress Chelsea was leaving Casualty. Chelsea had played medic Alicia Munroe in the medical drama since 2015, but the talented 27-year-old soon put the rumours to rest, confirming to Digital Spy that she was looking for new challenges. When asked whether she would return to Emmerdale, she said: "No, I'm not - definitely not." She continued: "There would be no point in leaving one long-running show to go back to the one you were in before. There are other things in my career that I'd like to do. For now, it's a 'no'."

Chelsea may not be returning to the show anytime soon, but that doesn't stop the actress from staying in touch with her former co-stars, including Charlie Hardwick, who played her foster mother Val Pollard. In October, Charlie spoke to HELLO! about their close relationship. She said: "The last time I saw Chelsea (Halfpenny) was in London, who I adore, she played Val’s adored foster daughter and we are linked forever."

