Who is Emmerdale star James Moore, who plays Ryan Stocks in the soap? Ryan won Best Newcomer at the NTAs on Tuesday night

Emmerdale's James Moore had his cast mates and the rest of the audience in tears on Tuesday night when he took to the stage at the National Television Awards to pick up the Best Newcomer accolade. James has been a fan favourite in the show since his debut in 2018, playing Charity Dingle's long lost son Ryan Stocks. Ryan has settled in well into the village and is a much-loved character. He is most recently involved in a potential romance story, with fans hoping that he will get together with Dawn Taylor, who he has grown close to in recent weeks, and has vowed to look after her following her overdose at the beginning of the month.

Who is Emmerdale actor James Moore?

James is from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, and Emmerdale is his first major TV role. The 26-year-old has Ataxic cerebral palsy, and has been interested in film and theatre from a young age. The star previously told Disability Horizons that he never thought he would get a career in acting because there weren't many people with a disability represented on the TV or in films. He said: "It's hard for anyone, but when I was growing up, there weren't many disabled people being represented on film or television."

James Moore with his Best Newcomer NTA

James Moore's Best Newcomer speech at the NTAs

The actor had everyone in tears at the National Television Awards, when he accepted the NTA for Best Newcomer. James made his way to the stage on his friend's shoulders, and gave a heartwarming speech about acceptance. He said: "Thank you so much, this means the world to me, oh my god. A year ago, I never thought I'd be here, you know what I mean? And for Emmerdale to take on someone with a disability shows the progression that we need in this day and age." The star later shared a photo of himself with his award, sitting at the show with his co-star Emma Atkinson and a friend. He wrote: "You did this. You, out there, reading this. This was you. Thank you."

James Moore as a disability activist

James writes on Twitter that he is a disabled activist and has spoken openly about his disability, and his hopes to see more disabled roles on the TV and in films. Talking to Disability Horizons, he said: "In order to ‘normalise’ disability on screen, we first have to find disabled actors and give them opportunities, rather than taking roles away from them. I think that is the biggest and most important step." He also opened up about having cerebral palsy, which he has said results in him struggling with movement and co-ordination. "I find it difficult to walk long distances and there are certain things I know I can’t do, but I’ve adapted to these challenges in my day-to-day life," he said.

The stars were out at the NTAs

