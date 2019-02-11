Major EastEnders spoiler about character's exit revealed on TV We can't wait for this storyline to unfold…

On Monday's episode of This Morning, Tamzin Outhwaite appeared on the ITV daytime show to talk about her current EastEnders storyline, and she gave away a huge clue about her on-screen son Hunter Owen's exit. While chatting to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about upcoming scenes – which will see Mel and Hunter attempt to run away after Ray Kelly's body is discovered in the woods – Tamzin was quizzed about Hunter's exit storyline. Fans of the show know that actor Charlie Winter will be leaving the soap, and it is assumed that it will be tied-in with the current storyline. And when asked by Phillip if Hunter will be able to return to the show, she replied: "Yes. And I think he should at some stage."

EastEnders' Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed that her on-screen Hunter Owen will not be killed off

READ: Tamzin Outhwaite and Holly Willoughby reveal their sweet family connection

Tamzin added of Charlie's decision to leave: "It was his first acting job, and he ended up being the murderer. So how do you stay on the Square being a murderer? It's difficult not to say anything!" Whether Hunter will be sent to prison, or manage to escape Walford is yet to be seen, but Tamzin herself will be staying put in the soap. The actress also joked that her two young children, Florence, ten, and Marnie, seven, get confused when they watch their mum with Charlie on the soap, and think that he is their stepbrother. Tamzin added that she has a close relationship with Charlie, and he even FaceTimes her daughters. At the beginning of January, EastEnders confirmed that Charlie would be leaving the soap. A spokesperson for the show said: "We can confirm Charlie Winter is leaving and wish him all the best for the future."

Tamzin and actor Charlie Winter are close in real life

MORE: Prince Harry and Prince Charles admit fears about the world the royal baby will be born into

Fans can expect to see a number of changes on the BBC One show, with new producer Kate Oates promising some huge storylines in store for 2019, including the return of popular character Lola Pearce. At the EastEnders Christmas press event, Kate teased: "It's going to be a big year for the Slaters. Jean's going to have a bit of a new challenge coming her way, but she may find that it's the best thing that ever happened to her." She added: "We're also going to be playing of that amazing love triangle that Keanu Taylor has fallen into. It's really messy. Sharon does not know what she's unleased, but maybe she won't be the one who ends up with his heart, so we'll see how that ends up."

Loading the player...

EastEnders in 60 seconds

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.