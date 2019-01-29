EastEnders spoilers: Hayley Slater is urged to come home Your weekly spoilers for Monday 4 February to Friday 8 February

Next week in EastEnders, the Slater family face more turmoil when Mo and Kat fall out, and Kat struggles to cope looking after all the children as well as baby Cherry, resulting in her paying Hayley a visit to urge her to come home. Elsewhere, Mel Owen worries about Hunter's behaviour and is forced to hide all the knives in their home in order to protect him. By the end of the week, the pair make a big decision about their future. Masood Ahmed hears some surprising news that he reveals to Mick and Linda Carter, while Jay Mitchell and Ruby Allen's relationship moves to the next level.

Ian and Jean's date doesn't go to plan

Monday 4 February – Ian Beale and Jean Slater go on a date

Jean is encouraged by Kat to go on a date with Ian, but things don’t go to plan when Ian ends up insulting Jean, as his mind is elsewhere. Ruby and Jay, meanwhile, end up spending the night together, but Ruby gets the wrong end of the stick when she fails to hear from Jay the next day. Assuming the worst, Ruby goes to confront Jay at work, but is mortified when she returns home to find a note Jay left for her on the fridge. Mel continues to worry about Ray's murder and decides to go to the police. She later worries when she can't find Hunter, and is shocked when he later appears and she finds out just where he has been.

Tuesday 5 February – Mel is unnerved by Hunter's attitude

Mel locks Hunter in the house but later rushes back when he tells her that the police have arrived. Mel finds out that Hunter had threatened Maddie and Nicola, and she begins to feel unnerved by her son's attitude. Later, she makes a big decision about their future – deciding that they are going to move away after she sells her share of the club to Phil. Jean is reeling from Ian's attitude during their date the day before, and after some advice from Shirley, she goes to confront him. However, his response annoys her, resulting in her throwing a drink over him. Elsewhere, Mick keeps missing Tamwar's calls, but when he finally gets through to him, he is interrupted by Masood, who has some surprising news for him and Linda.

Mo's plan backfires

Thursday 6 February – Mo loses Tommy

Mo offers to take Tommy to school as Jean is feeling unwell, and convinces Tommy to pretend he is ill so that she can involve him in her latest money making scheme. However, Mo begins to worry when she realises that she has lost him. Later, Kat and Stacey are confused when Martin brings Tommy home, having found him wondering outside. Mo returns home flustered, and Kat and Stacey decide to teach her a lesson. Mel, meanwhile, worries about Hunter's behaviour and hides all the knives in the house. Kathy Beale returns to Albert Square, and has a shock confession for Masood.

Kat struggles to look after all the children

Friday 8 February – Kat urges Hayley to come home

Kat refers to Cherry as one of her own children and Mo worries that she is getting too attached to the baby. After having a reality check, Kat realises that she can't look after all the children alone and goes to visit Hayley, begging her to come home to look after Cherry. Hunter and Mel make the decision to leave Walford, while Kathy and Masood stun everyone in The Vic when they reveal that they are dating.

