EastEnders spoilers: Alfie Moon goes missing after his dark secret is revealed Your weekly spoilers for Monday 21 January to Friday 25 January

The residents of Walford have a lot of secrets, and some of them are about to be exposed in next week's EastEnders. After Alfie Moon's lies catch up with him, he starts to panic and after a series of unfortunate events, he vanishes. But is it all what it seems, or does the dad-of-three have a plan in place for a return? Elsewhere, Phil Mitchell goes behind Louise's back in a bid to ensure that she has a suitable boyfriend. Realising that Keanu Taylor is a better match for his daughter than Keegan, he ends up bribing Keegan to give Keanu permission to date Louise.

Monday 21 January – Linda Carter worries over Mick

Linda is worried about Mick when he refuses to talk to Johnny, and things only get worse when Megan arrives to complain that the football team is in turmoil. Mick and Megan come to blows, but Linda enjoys seeing the old Mick again, while Megan reminds her of Nancy. Not wanting to give up, Megan eventually persuades Mick to coach the team again, and Mick is in great spirits – and asks Linda to make an important phone call.

Alfie's plan to get money falls through

Tuesday 22 January – Alfie Moon feels the pressure

Alfie's lies begin to catch up with him and he is devastated when Ian tells him that he will need to withdraw his investment. Knowing that he promised Kat money, and after she confronts him about it, Alfie conjures up another plan and goes to Phil for help, making him an offer. Alfie manages to secure the money he needed and celebrates by taking the Slaters out for a meal, however things are short lived when Kat later receives a call from him saying that he's in trouble. Elsewhere, Keanu grows suspicious of Phil when he begins to play matchmaker and inviting him over for dinner with Louise. However, Keanu is quick to point out that he can't go out with his brother's ex-girlfriend.

Keegan has an idea to get money - and it involves Phil

Thursday 24 January – Keegan makes a deal with Phil

Keegan is desperate for money to get drugs after getting a reminder of Shakil, believing that they will help him take his mind of his troubles. However, after his family are unable to help, he finds the answer in Phil – who asks Keegan to give his blessing to Louise and Keanu. Keegan agrees, in exchange for money. Over at the Slaters, Mo is devastated as the bailiffs turn up and take away more possessions from the house. The family are left in further shock when the police arrive with some news…

The police come looking for Alfie

Friday 25 January – Alfie goes missing

Kat is shocked when she finds a message from Alfie on a post-it note in her bag, but is desperate for further answers as to his whereabouts. With Stacey's help, she searches frantically around the house but with no luck. Phil is the furious to discover that Alfie has left, and confronts the Slaters, wanting answers. Just after telling her sons that their dad will be away for a while, Kat has a small glimmer of hope when she finds the rest of Alfie's note, with a poignant message to her…

