See trailer of the George Clooney TV series he was filming at the time of his motorbike crash Luckily, George Clooney wasn't injured badly following the crash

The first trailer for the TV show adaptation of Catch-22 has been released, and stars George Clooney, Hugh Laurie and Girls star Christopher Abbott as US Air Force officers during World War II. George was filming the TV series in Sardinia, Italy, back in July 2018 when he collided with a car while riding his scooter near the film set. At the time, his representative said: "He is recovering at his home and will be fine," while a spokesman for the Italian Carabinieri added: "A car did not respect the right of way and hit him. George Clooney fell and slammed the windshield of the Mercedes. The car driver called the 112, the emergency number of Carabinieri, and they sent the Municipal Police, an ambulance and the Fire Dept. [The] MRI was negative, and he is not seriously injured. George Clooney has already been discharged."

Fans were quick to praise the dramatic trailer, with one person writing: "Been looking forward to this since the first production announcement. Read the book a dozen or more times over the years… Loved the movie, though later appreciated how truncated it was (but still effective). This? This could be grand." Another person added: "Looks awesome. Looking forward to it."

George was unhurt in the crash

The Ocean's 11 actor has recently been in the press by defending Meghan Markle following negative media attention. Speaking at an event in Los Angeles, he said: "I do want to say, I just saw this piece. They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she's been pursued and vilified. She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it's history repeating itself."﻿ He added: "And we've seen how that ends. I can't tell you how frustrating it is to see that. You're taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere. She's getting a raw deal there, it's irresponsible. I'm sort of surprised by that."

